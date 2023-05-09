Fuzzy's Taco Shop Adds Elote Lineup to Menu

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop announces the addition of the Chicken Elote Double Stack Taco, Chicken Elote Bowl, and Elote Side to its menu, available for a limited time. The new menu items serve up Fuzzy’s twist on the Mexican street food staple and offer a perfect blend of creamy and slightly spicy flavors with each bite.

The Chicken Elote Double Stack Taco features the new elote, made with Fuzzy’s famous queso and jalapeños, in addition to cilantro-lime rice and grilled fajita chicken, topped with feta, cilantro, and Tajin chile-lime seasoning served in a warm flour tortilla with sour cream and Fuzzy Dust, wrapped around a crispy taco shell. The new taco offers a delectable mix of flavors and textures to kick off the summer.

Meanwhile, the Chicken Elote Bowl features elote, cilantro-lime rice, and grilled fajita chicken topped with crispy tortilla strips, feta, sour cream, and Tajin.

The Elote Side will feature a 6-ounce portion of elote made with corn, Fuzzy’s queso, jalapeños, and Fuzzy Dust, topped with feta and a sprinkling of Fuzzy Dust, and is the perfect dish to accompany any Fuzzy’s Baja-style taco or other favorite.

Guests can enjoy the new taco and additional elote offerings at all participating Fuzzy's Taco Shop locations from Wednesday, May 10 through Sunday, June 18.

“Elote has gained popularity over the years and we’re looking forward to sharing our take on the street food staple with our Fuzzy’s fans,” says Laura Purser, Vice President of Marketing at Fuzzy’s Taco Shop. “We’re excited to offer multiple ways for guests to enjoy this flavor whether it be as a taco or a bowl, or a side to one of our existing Baja-style dishes.”

The Chicken Elote Double Stack Taco, Chicken Elote Bowl, and Elote Side are available for a limited time for dine-in, takeout, and delivery (where available). Skip the line with Fuzzy’s online ordering by placing orders through the Fuzzy’s Taco Shop website and app.