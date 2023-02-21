Fuzzy's Taco Shop Adds Margarita Shrimp Taco to Menu

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, the fast casual restaurant serving Mexican favorites with a splash of Baja, announces the addition of the Margarita Shrimp Taco to its menu, available for a limited time. The new taco serves up Fuzzy’s famous Baja vibes with flavors inspired by the taco brand’s signature FuzzyRita.

The Margarita Shrimp Taco is prepared with fried or grilled shrimp, Tajin garlic sauce, green cabbage, fresh lime crema, and a margarita-tomatillo pico made with freshly squeezed lime juice and agave on a flour tortilla, all topped with feta and cilantro, and garnished with a Tajin-salted lime wedge.

Guests can enjoy the new taco at all participating Fuzzy’s Taco Shop locations from Wednesday, March 1, through Sunday, April 9, 2023.

“Our goal with this taco was to bring the experience of enjoying a margarita to a taco, with a very distinct Fuzzy’s Taco Shop twist,” says Laura Purser, Vice President of Marketing. “This taco is packed with bright, fresh flavors and features shrimp, one of our most popular items, which also offers a seafood option for our guests who don’t eat meat or have cut it out for Lent. Guests should enjoy squeezing the Tajin-salted lime wedge onto the taco for an added margarita taste.”

The Margarita Shrimp Taco is available for a limited time for dine-in, takeout, and delivery (where available). Skip the line with Fuzzy’s online ordering by placing orders through Fuzzy’s Taco shop website and app.

Follow Fuzzy’s Taco Shop on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok for your daily share of good vibes and craving-inducing images. Fuzzy’s Taco Shop has 137 franchise- and corporate-owned locations in 18 states.