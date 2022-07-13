Fuzzy's Taco Shop Adds Piña Carintas Taco for Limited Time

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop announces the addition of the Piña Carnitas Taco to its menu, available for a limited time. The new taco serves up Fuzzy’s famous Baja vibes and offers a perfect blend of sweet and spicy flavors with each bite.

The Piña Carnitas Taco is prepared with the new shredded carnitas and topped with made-in-house roasted jalapeño garlic sauce and pineapple pico, feta, and cilantro on a warm flour tortilla. The new taco offers a craveable mix of bright and spicy flavors to perfectly complement summer.

Guests can enjoy the new taco at all participating Fuzzy's Taco Shop locations from Wednesday, July 13 through Sunday, August 21.

“We have been testing carnitas as a new premium pork offering in select locations since March and have received incredibly positive feedback from our fans,” says Chef Josh Diekman, Director of Culinary and Executive Chef at Fuzzy’s Taco Shop. “We’re excited to offer carnitas at all our restaurants and introduce it with the unique flavor profile we’ve developed for the Piña Carnitas Taco. The spiciness from the roasted jalapeño garlic sauce is perfectly balanced with the refreshing pineapple pico, creating the ultimate summer bite.”

The Piña Carnitas Taco is available for a limited time for dine-in, takeout, and delivery (where available). Skip the line with Fuzzy’s online ordering by placing orders through the Fuzzy’s Taco Shop website and app.