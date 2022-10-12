Fuzzy’s Taco Shop Adds Saucy Brisket Poblano Taco to Menu

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop announced the addition of the Saucy Brisket Poblano Taco to its menu, available for a limited time. The new taco offers a twist on Fuzzy’s famous Butt Burnin’ sauce with the addition of Dr Pepper, providing the perfect sweet and spicy combination with each bite.

The Saucy Brisket Poblano Taco is prepared with the shredded brisket drizzled with a special Butt Burnin’ sauce blended with Dr Pepper and topped with roasted poblano peppers, house-pickled red onions, avocado slices, Fuzzy’s signature garlic sauce, feta, and cilantro on a warm flour tortilla.

Guests can enjoy the new taco at all participating Fuzzy's Taco Shop locations from Wednesday, October 12 through Sunday, November 20.

“Brisket is one of our most popular proteins, so we are excited to introduce it in a new and unique way to our fans with the Saucy Brisket Poblano Taco,” says Chef Josh Diekman, Director of Culinary and Executive Chef at Fuzzy’s Taco Shop. “For the first time Fuzzy’s is using pickled red onions on a taco, which will be pickled in-house and offer an added complexity to each bite. The tanginess of the pickled red onions wonderfully complements the sweet and spiciness of the house-made sauce featuring our famous Butt Burnin’ sauce and iconic Dr Pepper.”

The Saucy Brisket Poblano Taco is available for a limited time for dine-in, takeout, and delivery (where available). Skip the line with Fuzzy’s online ordering by placing orders through the Fuzzy’s Taco Shop website and app.