Just in time for Halloween, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop is pulling fans into a chilling new storyline with its latest limited-time offerings. Available Wednesday, October 1 through November 9, 2025, guests can sink their teeth into the Draco Taco Combo for just $6.99, sip on the sinister Drac A ’Rita*, or ward off spirits with a $5 18oz Modelo Draft.

The Draco Taco Combo is more than a meal, it’s a myth. The new taco layers grilled steak and crispy seared cheese inside a charred blue corn tortilla, topped with vampiro-style sauce, house-made guacamole, garlic aioli, lime, crumbled feta, and crispy red tortilla strips. Each order comes with its own haunting side: molten Draco queso and red tortilla chips. Each combo also includes a collectible campaign card redeemable for a surprise free item. Guests who collect all three card types will win an exclusive Draco Taco t-shirt.

For those daring enough to drink in the danger, the Drac A ’Rita swirls Fuzzy’s signature frozen margarita with Bacardi rum and strawberry purée, rimmed with eerie black salt, and garnished with a pair of free vampire teeth. Guests can also toast the season with $5 Modelo drafts, a classic pairing fit for any fright night.

“This October, the air is getting cooler, the nights are growing longer, and at Fuzzy’s, the flavors are getting fiercer,” said Patrick Kirk, President of Fuzzy’s Taco Shop. “The Draco Taco Combo is frighteningly good, and the Drac A ’Rita might just be the perfect potion for surviving the spooky season.”

Chef Daniel Camp, Director of Culinary for Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, added, “We wanted to design something that felt theatrical, a taco that captures the festive fun and fright of the season. From the crispy seared cheese to the deep red tortilla strips, every bite builds suspense until the queso makes its big entrance.”

This year’s campaign lands right in time for National Taco Day on Tuesday, October 7. With its scarily unique $6.99 Draco Taco Combo, Fuzzy’s is giving taco lovers another reason to celebrate the holiday, while also showing how the brand keeps tacos at the center of the conversation all year long.

Guests may have already noticed eerie teasers across Fuzzy’s social channels. Through cryptic visuals, moody storytelling, and found-footage-style content, the brand has been slowly revealing the legend of the Draco Fish—Fuzzy’s Halloween alter ego of its iconic logo.

*Must be 21+. Please drink responsibly.

