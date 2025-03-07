Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, the fast-casual+ restaurant brand known for serving up good vibes, is bringing the luck of the Irish to its restaurants with the all-new Ginger Irish ’Rita, a limited-time cocktail that blends the bold flavors of Jameson Orange with Fuzzy’s signature frozen margarita and a splash of Q Ginger Ale. Whether guests are channeling their inner leprechaun or just looking for an excuse to enjoy a perfectly refreshing drink, the Ginger Irish ’Rita is here to make St. Patrick’s Day celebrations even more fun.

The seasonal sip starts with Fuzzy’s frozen margarita, a float of Jameson Orange for a smooth citrus kick, and topped with a bottle of crisp, spicy Q Ginger Ale. The result? A bright, balanced cocktail that’s a wee bit Irish and a whole lot of delicious.

“If there’s one thing we know, it’s how to mix up a good time, and the Ginger Irish ’Rita is proof,” said Daniel Camp, director of culinary, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop. “It’s a margarita with a lucky twist, and the perfect excuse to raise a glass—whether you’re toasting to St. Paddy’s Day or just looking for a pot of deliciousness at the end of the rainbow.”

The Ginger Irish ‘Rita will be available at participating Fuzzy’s Taco Shop locations from March 10 through May 5, 2025, while supplies last.

Must be 21+. Please drink responsibly. Participation may vary. While supplies last.