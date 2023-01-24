Fuzzy's Taco Shop Brings Back Two Fan Favorites

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, the fast casual serving Mexican favorites with a splash of Baja, is bringing back two fan-favorite tacos. The Spicy Chimi Fajita Taco and Saucy Brisket Poblano Taco returned to the Fuzzy’s Taco Shop menu on Wednesday, January 18, as regular menu items.

The Spicy Chimi Fajita Taco originally was available at Fuzzy’s Taco Shop in early 2021 and was the second-highest selling taco LTO in the past five years, appearing on 8.4 percent of checks during the six-week promotion.

The popular taco features a lightly fried flour tortilla with Fuzzy’s signature garlic sauce, shredded cheese, grilled fajita beef or fajita chicken, and pico de gallo, topped with a house-made spicy chimichurri sauce. Fuzzy’s Spicy Chimichurri is made with fresh parsley, cilantro, and jalapeños, olive oil, lemon juice, garlic, and salt.

A more recent feature on the menu, the Saucy Brisket Poblano Taco is prepared with shredded brisket drizzled with a special Butt Burnin’ sauce blended with Dr. Pepper and topped with roasted poblano peppers, house-pickled red onions, avocado slices, Fuzzy’s signature garlic sauce, feta, and cilantro on a warm flour tortilla. The taco was available in late 2022 and was an immediate hit with requests from Fuzzy’s fans to keep the taco on the menu.

“Our goal with our limited-time tacos is to introduce new flavor profiles to the menu in a unique and creative way utilizing premium proteins and ingredients,” says Josh Diekman, Executive Chef of Fuzzy’s Taco Shop. “Both of these tacos were fan favorites during their time on our menu, so it felt like a natural decision to bring them back so our guests can enjoy them once again.”