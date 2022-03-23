Fuzzy's Taco Shop Chooses Delphi Display Systems for its Digital Menu Technology

Delphi Display Systems, Inc., a global provider of technology solutions for the Quick Service Restaurant industry, announced today that it was selected as the exclusive provider of digital menu technology for Fuzzy’s Taco Shop. After several months of testing Delphi’s cloud-based Insight Engage Content Management System (CMS), Fuzzy’s selected Delphi to provide digital menu solutions for new stores as well as existing store retrofits. As part of the solution, Delphi provided an integration with Fuzzy’s Point of Sale system to allow menu pricing to be updated automatically when pricing changes are made on the POS.

“We are excited to be working with Delphi as our digital menu partner,” says Leo Aguilar, Vice President, Technology at Fuzzy's Taco Shop. “After evaluating several providers, we selected Delphi because of their robust and easy to use CMS platform, POS integration capabilities and their responsive sales and support team.”

“We are excited to be partnering with Fuzzy’s as they grow their brand,” says Rafael Klatil, Senior Director, Sales and Business Development at Delphi Display Systems. “The advanced features of our 3rd generation Insight Engage 3.0 CMS platform will allow the Fuzzy’s team to simplify the management of their digital menu board content.”