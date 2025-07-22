Fuzzy’s Taco Shop is serving up the good vibes and doubling down on what it does best: tacos and margaritas. Starting July 24, Fuzzy’s invites guests to celebrate summer with the launch of an all-new Taco Tuesday value offer, craveable Tacos Dorado, and the debut of the brand’s new top shelf margarita -just in time for National Tequila Day.

Taco TuesYAY: New Weekly Deal, Same Fuzzy’s Flavor

Fuzzy’s is turning every Tuesday into a taco-lovers holiday by celebrating all day with unbeatable pricing that will have every fan screaming “Yay!” whether they’re dining in or ordering online via the Fuzzy’s Mobile App or fuzzystacoshop.com.

$2.50 Fuzzy’s Original Tacos with classic proteins (shredded chicken, ground beef, carnitas, or veggie)

$3.50 Fuzzy’s Original Tacos with premium proteins (grilled steak, grilled chicken, shrimp, or brisket)

“Taco Tuesday is more than a promotion for us, it’s a way of life,” said Chef Daniel Camp, Director of Culinary for Fuzzy’s Taco Shop. “Our tacos are the foundation of the Fuzzy’s experience, and bringing our irresistible flavors to all of our restaurants at a fantastic price makes it even easier for guests to enjoy their favorites or try something new.”

Tacos Dorado: Crunch Meets Craveable in Fuzzy’s Newest Taco Innovation

While Taco Tuesday highlights the classics, Fuzzy’s latest taco creation levels up its specialty category. The new Tacos Dorado offer a golden-fried twist: two crispy corn tortillas stuffed with shredded chicken and a rich blend of cheeses, including fan-favorite chihuahua cheese. Topped with cilantro-lime crema, feta, and fresh cilantro, each order is served with a side of fresh guacamole and the new Queso Dorado. Made with creamy yellow queso and a fiery kick of fresh salsa, Queso Dorado is also available as a side with chips (aka the ultimate way to dip into something delicious).

Top-Shelf Trifecta ‘Rita Launches on National Tequila Day

Just in time to celebrate National Tequila Day on Thursday, July 24, the new Top-Shelf Trifecta ‘Rita makes its debut.* This premium margarita is a triple threat featuring Patr√≥n Reposado, Patr√≥n Silver, and Patr√≥n Citr√≥nge, all shaken up with Fuzzy’s Signature Margarita Mix. It’s the kind of drink that turns heads and raises glasses.

$4 Michelob Ultra

To round out the summer refresh, Fuzzy’s is also offering 18 oz. drafts of Michelob Ultra for just $4 during the campaign, proof that value and flavor go hand in hand.*

“This summer we’re all about giving our guests more of what they love, whether that’s tacos on a Tuesday, a crunchy new twist with the Tacos Dorados, or a margarita that pulls out all the stops,” said Chef Daniel Camp. “We’re keeping things fun, flavorful, and undeniably Fuzzy’s.”

Guests can enjoy the limited-time offerings at participating Fuzzy’s Taco Shop locations nationwide from July 24 through September 7, 2025. Taco Tuesday pricing and Tacos Dorado & Queso Dorado will remain on the menu beyond the campaign’s end.