Get ready to turn up the heat. For those who love to surf and turf, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, the restaurant brand known for its fresh flavors and good vibes, has cooked up a combo that’s sure to satisfy. Guests can enjoy a Diablo Shrimp Taco and a Grilled Steak Taco for just $7 for a limited time. And to wash it down, grab an 18-ounce Miller Lite draft for only $3.

Featured items include:

Diablo Shrimp Taco – Four juicy shrimp grilled in a spicy diablo sauce, topped with grilled bell peppers, creamy slaw, avocado slices, and cilantro, all wrapped in a soft corn tortilla. Finished with a lime wedge for that perfect zesty kick.

Diablo Shrimp Bowl – Eight shrimp grilled to perfection in a diablo sauce, served over black beans and Fuzzy’s rice, then layered with handmade guacamole, grilled bell peppers, creamy slaw, pickled red onions, cilantro, and a lime wedge. A bowl of spice and everything nice!

Strawberry Topo ‘Rita – A fun and refreshing twist on Fuzzy’s famous frozen margarita, featuring a strawberry swirl and topped off with a dunked Topo Chico Hard Seltzer for extra fizz and flavor.

“We’re bringing the heat, we’re bringing the fun, and we’re bringing it all to your plate,” said Patrick Kirk, Chief Marketing Officer at Fuzzy’s Taco Shop. “Whether you’re looking to spice things up with our Diablo Shrimp Taco or cool down with our Strawberry Topo ‘Rita, we’ve got something for you. Our Surf ‘N Turf combo is the perfect duo, and honestly, at $7, how can you say no?”

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop continues to set the trend with craveable innovation, and these spicy new offerings are no exception. Perfect for those who crave bold, spicy flavors, the Diablo Shrimp offerings bring an on-trend taste profile to Fuzzy’s signature scratch made menu.

Available at participating Fuzzy’s Taco Shop locations from Wednesday, October 16 through Sunday, November 24, 2024.