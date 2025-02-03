Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, the fast-casual+ restaurant brand known for serving up good vibes, invites fans to raise a glass in honor of National Margarita Day with two irresistible specials: $5 Sangria ‘Rita Swirl and $5 House Margaritas, available exclusively for dine-in guests on Saturday, February 22, 2025.

Celebrated for its bold flavors, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop is the destination to celebrate this fun holiday. Guests can sip on these refreshing margaritas alongside their favorite dishes, including Fuzzy’s famous OG Tacos, Chips & Queso, and other crave-worthy menu items.

“National Margarita Day is the ultimate holiday for taco lovers and margarita enthusiasts alike,” said Patrick Kirk, President of Fuzzy’s Taco Shop. “With our $5 Sangria ‘Rita Swirls and $5 House Margaritas, we’re giving our fans a place to gather, sip, and savor the good vibes. Let’s taco ‘bout a perfect pairing!”

The Sangria ‘Rita Swirl combines the tart sweetness from their house-made Fuzzy’s Red Sangria with the classic flavors of a frozen margarita for a colorful and delicious twist, while the famous House Margarita delivers the perfect balance of lime, tequila, and Fuzzy’s signature flair. Both drinks pair seamlessly with the restaurant’s laid-back atmosphere and vibrant flavors. You can also find the Sangria ‘Rita Swirl and the Fuzzy’s Red Sangria for only $5 during happy hour on Monday through Friday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at select locations. Hours and participation may vary.

Don’t miss the chance to celebrate National Margarita Day at your favorite Fuzzy’s Taco Shop location. Specials are available all day, dine-in only, at participating locations. To find your local restaurant to dine in, visit fuzzystacoshop.com/locations.