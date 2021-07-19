Fuzzy's Taco Shop Launches Hatch Green Chile Taco

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop announces the addition of the Hatch Green Chile Taco to its menu, available for a limited time. The new taco brings a flavorful blend of hot and tangy notes from the seasonal Hatch chiles to perfectly complement Fuzzy’s popular shredded spicy pork.

The Hatch Green Chile Taco features shredded spicy pork or shredded chicken with Fuzzy’s signature garlic sauce, avocado slices, feta and cilantro with a made-in-house Hatch green chile sauce on a warm flour tortilla.

Guests will be able to enjoy the new taco at all participating Fuzzy's Taco Shop locations from Wednesday, July 21 through Sunday, August 29.

“We are excited to bring Hatch green chiles to our menu for the first time, especially when they are in peak season and in high demand,” says Laura Purser, Vice President of Marketing. “The taco has a great blend of flavors, and our fans will enjoy the balance of the avocado and feta with the heat from the Hatch green chile.”

The taco is available for a limited time for dine-in, takeout, and delivery (where available). Skip the line with Fuzzy’s online ordering placed through the Fuzzy’s Taco Shop website and app.

Head to Fuzzy’s Taco Shop every Friday through August 27th to enjoy chill prices and great rewards with every visit. The Hatch Green Chile Taco is the perfect complement to Fuzzy’s all-day happy hour specials* and Reward members can win big with special prizes from every Friday purchase made through the app or by scanning their receipt.