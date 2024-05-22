Fuzzy’s Taco Shop introduced a new limited time lineup of Baja-inspired dishes including the Cali-Style Steak Taco, Cali-Style Steak Burrito, and Birria Queso Fries. Guests are encouraged to try the new lineup by ordering the Cali-Style Steak Taco and a 32-oz soft drink for just $5. Available today through Sunday, June 30th at participating Fuzzy’s locations, this menu delivers guests the taste of Baja California at a very chill price.

The introduction of these new menu items pays tribute to the iconic Cali-style Burrito, celebrated for its abundance of ingredients and creative use of fries in place of the traditional rice and beans. The new inspired menu includes:

Cali-Style Steak Taco: Grilled steak, fries seasoned with Fuzzy Dust, guacamole, pico de gallo and pickled jalapeños drizzled with a house-made chipotle sauce on a warm flour tortilla.

Cali-Style Steak Burrito: Grilled steak, Fuzzy-Dusted fries, guacamole, shredded cheese, pico de gallo and pickled jalapeños with house-made cilantro-lime crema and chipotle sauce wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla.

Birria Queso Fries: Fuzzy-Dusted fries topped with house-made birria beef, Fuzzy’s famous queso, shredded cheese, pico de gallo and pickled jalapeños. Served with a side of chipotle ranch for dipping.

“As we continue to expand our lineup of craveable Baja-inspired items we find inspiration from dishes that are authentic to the Baja region,” says Chef Daniel Camp, Director of Culinary for Fuzzy’s Taco Shop. “The Cali-Style Burrito made with crispy fries is a staple in Southern California, but we bring it to our menu in a unique, and quintessentially Fuzzy’s way. We’re adding fries for the first time, introducing a grilled burrito with a perfectly crispy tortilla exterior, and packing in flavor with our huge, fan-favorite tacos just in time to kick off the summer season.”

Rooted in Baja tradition yet brimming with creativity, these innovative dishes exemplify Fuzzy’s dedication to delivering bold flavors and memorable dining experiences.

Follow Fuzzy’s Taco Shop on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok for your daily dose of good vibes and craving-inducing photos. As of March 31, 2024, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop franchise operations consisted of 127 restaurants across 18 states, along with one company-owned restaurant in Texas, totaling 128 restaurants. For a full list of locations, please visit www.FuzzysTacoShop.com.