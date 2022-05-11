Fuzzy's Taco Shop Launches Online Platform for Catering Orders

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop announces the launch of their online ordering platform for catering orders to make enjoying their scratch made favorites with family, friends, and coworkers even more convenient. The Texas-based restaurant group is recognized for their Baja-style fare with nearly 150 franchise- and corporate-owned locations in 17 states.

The growing taco shop concept partnered with Olo, a leading on-demand commerce platform powering the restaurant industry’s digital transformation, to integrate catering into their online ordering platform.

“We’ve seen our catering sales increase throughout 2021 and into 2022 as people started gathering in groups more frequently and businesses began to reopen,” says Scott Shotter, Chief Operating Officer of Fuzzy’s Taco Shop. “During that time, we’ve updated our catering menu design, made upgrades to our packaging, and partnered with Olo to launch an online catering ordering platform that is fully integrated with our POS. These updates have made it even easier for our guests to order Fuzzy’s Taco Shop catering for any occasion.”

Shotter continues, “Increasing catering sales is a top focus for us this year and we feel we’ve made the improvements required to support that growth. But in typical Fuzzy’s fashion we don’t want to stop there, so we are teaming up with catering thought leaders within our Fuzzy’s Fam to continue to innovate and develop a truly badass catering program.”

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop catering brings the party to you, whether it’s for a corporate event, graduation party, or social gathering. Start your meal with one of their Party Trays including the Chips & Salsa Tray, Chips & Guacamole Tray, Chips & Queso Tray and Fuzzy’s Fun Tray (featuring all three dips).

Additionally, the B.Y.O. (Build Your Own) Taco Bar allows each guest to create their own perfect Baja taco, with a choice of two each of Fuzzy’s famous meats and sides along with the full array of toppings, including Fuzzy’s signature garlic sauce and Butt Burnin’ Hot Sauce. A Fajita Bar and Nacho Bar are also available and are sure to be crowd pleasers. A minimum of 10 people is required for each catering order, and individually packaged items are available at most locations.

Other catering options include a Burrito Box, served with choice of burrito, tortilla chips, queso, sopapilla bites; and a Breakfast Taco Pack, which includes a choice of 10 breakfast tacos from a select list. Both items are served with Fuzzy’s Taco Shop Butt Burnin’ Hot Sauce.

“Our catering updates come at the perfect time, when people are increasingly returning to their offices and group gatherings and celebrations are in full swing,” says Laura Purser, Vice President of Marketing at Fuzzy’s Taco Shop. “With graduation coming up we are excited and ready to provide an easy and delicious catering solution to fuel the festivities!”

Catering orders of $75 or more can be placed online through www.fuzzystacoshop.com. A 24-hour notice is required for online orders; same-day orders can be placed by calling your favorite Fuzzy’s Taco Shop. Utensils, napkins, and plates are provided with all orders. Delivery options and menu selections may vary by location.