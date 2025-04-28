Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, the fast-casual+ restaurant brand known for serving up good vibes, is making its highly anticipated debut in California with a new location in Barstow, opening today, April 28, 2025. Located at 1523 East Main Street, Barstow, CA 92311, this marks the brand’s first foray into the California market, bringing its signature tacos, memorable drinks, and laid-back vibe to the West Coast.

To celebrate the grand opening, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop will give away Free Tacos for a Year* to the first 50 guests in line on opening day (April 28). Additionally, the first 50 guests will also receive a free Fuzzy’s Taco Shop t-shirt.

Owned and operated by the Soleimani Group, an experienced multi-unit franchisee group with over 30 IHOP locations, the Barstow restaurant is ideally positioned on a high-traffic highway that serves as a gateway for travelers heading to Los Angeles, Las Vegas, the Grand Canyon, and beyond.

“Fuzzy’s Taco Shop has built a passionate following across the country, and we’re confident that Californians will embrace our bold flavors and great vibes,” said Patrick Kirk, President of Fuzzy’s Taco Shop. “As a key stop along Route 66, Barstow offers the perfect place to take a break on a road trip. It’s a great first step to introduce our brand to the West Coast and marks a big milestone for Fuzzy’s.”

Guests can look forward to Fuzzy’s signature tacos, uniquely built with garlic aioli and feta cheese. The menu also includes a variety of delicious, fresh-made options like all-day breakfast favorites, bowls, nachos, and quesadillas. To complement the food, guests can enjoy refreshing frozen margaritas, ice-cold schooners of beer, and other craveable drinks.

“We are thrilled to introduce Fuzzy’s Taco Shop to California,” said Sam Soleimani, President and CEO of Soleimani Group. “Barstow is a dynamic market with a constant flow of travelers and a strong local community. We believe Fuzzy’s fresh flavors and relaxed atmosphere will resonate here, and we look forward to growing the brand in this region.”

Guests can enjoy breakfast, lunch, and dinner seven days a week, with hours from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 7 a.m. to midnight Friday-Saturday.