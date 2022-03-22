Fuzzy’s Taco Shop Names Nick Booras SVP of Franchise Sales

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop announced franchise veteran Nick Booras as Senior Vice President of Franchise Sales. The Texas-based restaurant group is recognized for their Baja-style fare with nearly 150 franchise- and corporate-owned locations in 17 states.

Most recently, Booras served as Senior Director of Franchise Development at FOCUS Brands, LLC., where he was responsible for selling all seven of the FOCUS Brands in the southwest region. Prior to that his role was dedicated to one brand in the FOCUS portfolio, McAlister’s Deli, where he sold over 250 units as Director of Franchise Development. Previously, Booras was responsible for franchise sales at Corner Bakery Cafe and Boston Pizza.

“Nick’s expansive network and ability to connect brands with qualified franchisees is critical to our success as we work to achieve our aggressive growth goals over the next five years,” says Paul Damico, CEO of Fuzzy’s Taco Shop.

Booras, a longtime fan of Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, attributes Fuzzy’s leadership team as one of the reasons he’s most excited to join the growing brand. “I’ve been a big fan of the brand as a consumer for many years now, from the food to the atmosphere and environment that each location offers,” says Booras. “However, what I see as I join the team is a company that has excellent leadership and is poised for explosive growth, which is very exciting for someone in my role.”

As he searches for franchisee candidates for Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, Booras will be looking at his vast network of restaurateurs and beyond for experienced multi-unit developers. Immediately, he projects rapid growth in Louisiana, Mississippi, Arkansas, and Missouri, but will be looking for franchisees to bring Fuzzy’s into all corners of the United States.

“Fuzzy’s unique and flexible footprint is a big asset as it allows me the opportunity to collaborate with new franchisees and offer restaurant models that will be the best fit for each market and real estate site,” Booras explains. “Whether someone is looking for a traditional restaurant, drive-thru or a concept to fit into a space with small square footage, we are able to accommodate all of these opportunities while still focusing on what makes Fuzzy’s great.”

He continues, “No matter the footprint, our franchisees know that serving up scratch-made food and chill vibes is always our number one priority.”