Fuzzy’s Taco Shop Names Scott Shotter Chief Operating Officer

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop announced franchise veteran Scott Shotter as Chief Operating Officer. The Texas-based restaurant group is recognized for their Baja-style fare with nearly 150 franchise- and corporate-owned locations in 17 states.

Most recently, Shotter served as President of Condado Tacos, and prior to that was CEO of Backyard Burgers. Notably, Shotter and Fuzzy’s Taco Shop CEO Paul Damico served together at Moe’s Southwest Grill as Vice President and CEO, respectively, and led the team responsible for the explosive growth of the brand between 2009-2016, growing Moe’s from 200 to 700 units.

“Scott is a tenured restaurant industry veteran and a highly skilled operator,” says Paul Damico, CEO of Fuzzy’s Taco Shop. “With the robust growth planned for Fuzzy’s, it is beneficial to add someone to the team with extensive experience in both franchised brands and rapid expansion. Scott’s experience matches the exact needs for the operational leadership role we were looking to fill at Fuzzy’s.”

Shotter describes building relationships and trust with the Fuzzy’s Taco Shop franchisees as one of his biggest goals in his first few months as COO. “Franchisee success is my primary focus, because the success of the franchisees is the success of the company.”

Maintaining the unique experience at Fuzzy’s is one of Shotter’s primary objectives as the brand grows. “What makes Fuzzy’s so special is that it’s a hybrid fast casual concept with a full bar approach,” explains Shotter. “The Fuzzy’s model offers a convenient and casual experience to guests while serving delicious food that’s made from scratch in house daily.”

Preserving the culture of the brand is also a key focus for Shotter in his role. “Fuzzy’s is known for its laid-back atmosphere and chill vibes. That’s what our fans love so much about us,” adds Shotter. “As we add new franchisees, retaining the ‘badass culture’ of the brand is going to be a crucial part of my role.”

Lastly, Shotter plans to implement the infrastructure, processes, and procedures to ready the brand for its anticipated growth over the next five years.