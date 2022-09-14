Fuzzy's Taco Shop to Offer $1.50 Tacos

On National Taco Day – Tuesday, October 4 – Fuzzy’s Taco Shop will offer select $1.50 tacos all day. Head to your favorite Fuzzy’s and celebrate with a breakfast taco or Baja taco (or both) and be entered for a chance to win free tacos for a year.

Enjoy your $1.50 tacos on a Fuzzy’s patio with a House Margarita or an ice-cold schooner of beer. The special National Taco Day pricing is also valid on select tacos for takeout and online orders placed through the Fuzzy’s Taco Shop website and app at select locations.

Fuzzy Taco Shop’s signature Baja tacos are served on the guests’ choice of tortilla and are made with a choice of protein including shredded chicken, seasoned ground beef, shredded brisket, carnitas, grilled veggies, and fried avocado, and their signature garlic sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese, cilantro, and feta. Fuzzy’s breakfast tacos feature freshly scrambled eggs with choice of cheese, bacon, chorizo, and potatoes.

Additionally, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop will give away free tacos for a year to 100 National Taco Day guests. Every order placed on October 4th through the Fuzzy’s Taco Shop app (or by scanning a receipt from that day into the app) will automatically be entered into a random drawing for the prize. The drawing will be held on Monday, October 10th and winners will be contacted by email. Visit www.fuzzystacoshop.com/ntd-free-tacos-for-a-year/ for contest rules and alternate entry method.

Follow Fuzzy’s Taco Shop on Instagram and Facebook for your daily dose of tacos. Fuzzy’s Taco Shop has nearly 150 corporate- and franchise-owned locations in 18 states.