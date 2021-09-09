Fuzzy's Taco Shop to Offer $1.50 Tacos on National Taco Day

On National Taco Day – Monday, October 4 – Fuzzy’s Taco Shop will offer select $1.50 tacos all day. Head to your favorite Fuzzy’s and celebrate with a breakfast taco or Baja taco (or both).

Enjoy your tacos on a Fuzzy’s patio with a FuzzyRita or an ice-cold schooner of beer. Special National Taco Day pricing is valid when you dine in, and will be available for takeout and online order placed through the Fuzzy’s Taco Shop website and app at select locations.

Fuzzy Taco Shop’s signature Baja tacos are served on the guests’ choice of tortilla, and are made with choice of protein including shredded chicken, seasoned ground beef, shredded brisket, spicy pork, grilled veggies, and the new fried avocado, and their signature garlic sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese, cilantro and feta. Fuzzy’s breakfast tacos feature the guest’s choice of eggs, cheese, bacon, chorizo, and potatoes.

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop has nearly 140 corporate- and franchise-owned locations in 18 states.