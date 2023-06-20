Fuzzy's Taco Shop to Offer Free Chips & Queso to Honor 20th Anniversary

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop’s 20th anniversary, guests who dine at one of their restaurants on Friday, June 23, 2023 will be offered a free regular-size order of Chips & Queso with any $10 purchase.

The free Chips & Queso will be valid for dine-in, to go, and call-in orders only; it is not valid with online, delivery, or catering orders.

Founded in 2003 in Fort Worth, Texas, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop is a fast-casual restaurant serving Mexican favorites with a splash of Baja. The laid-back atmosphere pairs perfectly with signature Baja-style tacos, famous chips and queso, and icy-cold beverages always served at a chill price. With 139 franchise- and corporate-owned locations in 18 states, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop is the perfect place to kick back and relax with a taco and ice cold drink in hand.