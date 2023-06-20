    Fuzzy's Taco Shop to Offer Free Chips & Queso to Honor 20th Anniversary

    Industry News | June 20, 2023
    Chips and queso from Fuzzy's Taco Shop.
    Fuzzy's Taco Shop
    Fuzzy's was founded in 2003 in Fort Worth, Texas.

    Fuzzy’s Taco Shop’s 20th anniversary, guests who dine at one of their restaurants on Friday, June 23, 2023 will be offered a free regular-size order of Chips & Queso with any $10 purchase

    The free Chips & Queso will be valid for dine-in, to go, and call-in orders only; it is not valid with online, delivery, or catering orders.

    Founded in 2003 in Fort Worth, Texas, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop is a fast-casual restaurant serving Mexican favorites with a splash of Baja. The laid-back atmosphere pairs perfectly with signature Baja-style tacos, famous chips and queso, and icy-cold beverages always served at a chill price. With 139 franchise- and corporate-owned locations in 18 states, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop is the perfect place to kick back and relax with a taco and ice cold drink in hand.

