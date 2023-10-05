Fuzzy's Taco Shop to Open First Wisconsin-Based Restaurant

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, the popular Baja-style taco restaurant, is opening its first Wisconsin restaurant on Monday, October 9. The new 3,100-square-foot Fuzzy’s Taco Shop will be located in Weston at 2805 Schofield Ave and will feature a drive-thru.

The Weston location will be home to the third drive-thru location for the brand and will offer the Weston community a convenient way to enjoy their signature Baja fare on-the-go.

The new Fuzzy’s Taco Shop to Central Wisconsin is owned and operated by Starboard Group Restaurants.

The Weston Fuzzy’s location will serve delicious Baja fare, including their famous queso, made-in-house guacamole and fire-roasted salsa, as well as main staples, including Baja tacos, breakfast tacos, burritos, nachos, quesadillas, salads, traditional sides and drinks. Breakfast is served all day, and a kid’s menu featuring entrees children will love is also available. The drive-thru will offer a modified menu, with the full menu available inside for dine-in or to-go orders.

Additionally, the restaurant features a full bar serving Fuzzy’s famous Margaritas and Beeritas, ice-cold beer and cocktails. The location will offer several unique margarita recipes served in large frozen schooners. Margarita options include the Fuzzy ‘Rita, Morning Glory, Strawberry Lemonade ‘Rita and Cherry on Top. Fuzzy’s popular Beeritas will also be available frozen or on the rocks, featuring beer or seltzers dunked inside. Guests can add any extra flavors for an additional $1.

“We are excited about the new Fuzzy’s location in Weston. This is a different and fun place to eat and drink while hanging out with friends and family,” says Darius Gilanfar, President of Restaurant Operations & COO of Starboard Group Restaurants.

Gilanfar adds, “We look forward to getting to meet the Weston community and show them what Fuzzy’s Taco Shop is all about! We know Wisconsin will fall in love with Fuzzy's chill vibes and fun atmosphere, paired with delicious food and the convenience of a drive-thru for guests on-the-go.”

To celebrate the opening of the Weston location, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop is hosting an official grand opening celebration on Monday, October 9, where the first 50 guests in line for the dining room* will get free tacos for a year, and the first 100 guests will get a complimentary Weston-themed Fuzzy’s t-shirt. Doors will open at 10 a.m.

The guests will enjoy an outdoor covered patio that seats up to 32 guests and Fuzzy’s themed surfboard hi-top seating inside. Additionally, a drive-thru will give guests access to Fuzzy’s tacos quickly and conveniently.

The Weston location features approximately 66 indoor seats and offers service seven days a week from 10 a.m.-10 p.m.