Fuzzy's Taco Shop to Open First Wyoming Location on July 19

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop will open in Casper, WY on Monday, July 19th, bringing its first location to Wyoming. The 4,800-square-foot restaurant is located at 3243 Talon Drive, Casper, and is the first of a five-store agreement Casper-based Johnson Restaurant Group plans to bring to the Wyoming and Montana markets.

The Casper Fuzzy’s Taco Shop is the 14th restaurant in Johnson Restaurant Group’s portfolio of brands. Johnson Restaurant Group is owned by John Johnson and operated by Mike Malmberg.

“Fuzzy’s Taco Shop brings together the best of both worlds of truly delicious food at an excellent value and the vibe and atmosphere of your favorite bar that you love to come back to time and time again,” says Malmberg. “The concept is completely unique from any of our other restaurant concepts and I think the Casper community is really going to fall in love with it like we have.”

To celebrate its grand opening on Monday, July 19th, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop is giving away free taco plates for a year to the first 100 guests in line on opening day, along with a collectable Fuzzy’s t-shirt.

“We can’t wait for the community to come out and celebrate with us, and see for themselves what makes Fuzzy’s so special,” Malmberg continues.

The restaurant features a large four-season patio that can comfortably accommodate nearly 60 guests. Inside the restaurant, guests will notice two large Corona bottle chandeliers, vibrantly painted walls, and a bull nose shark mounted on the wall to keep the Baja vibes flowing no matter where guests are seated.

Additionally, a full bar features draft beers, specialty cocktails, Margaritas, Moscow Mules, Sangrias, Beeritas and more. A Fuzzy’s original Beerita – a frozen margarita topped with a dunked bottle of beer – is a must-try for any first time visit to Fuzzy’s!

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop serves breakfast all day and is known for their Baja-style approach to Mexican fare. Mainstay items include their famous Chips & Queso, seasoned with Fuzzy’s Dust; Baja tacos, Mexican plates, burritos, nachos, quesadillas, salads, burrito bowls, and more. A kid’s menu featuring entrees children will love is also available.

The Casper, WY location will offer service seven days a week from 7am to 10pm Monday – Thursday, 7am to 11pm Friday and Saturday, and 8am to 10pm on Sunday. Follow the Casper Fuzzy’s Taco Shop on Instagram and Facebook to keep up to date with specials and local happenings. Fuzzy’s Taco Shop has nearly 150 corporate- and franchise-owned locations in 18 states.

Free taco plates for a year will be awarded through the Fuzzy’s Taco Shop Rewards program as one free taco plate per week for 52 weeks.