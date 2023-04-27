Fuzzy's Taco Shop to Open New Location in Arlington, Texas

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, the popular Baja-style taco restaurant, is opening its new location in Arlington, Texas, at the corner of S. Cooper St. and W. Sublett Rd. on Tuesday, May 2. The 3,800-square-foot restaurant is located at 5904 Cooper St., Suite 100, Arlington, TX and will be the ninth shop owned and operated by Eddie White of E2 Restaurant Group, LLC.

The new Arlington Fuzzy’s location will serve delicious Mexican fare, including their famous queso, made-in-house guacamole, and fire-roasted salsa, as well as main staples, including Baja tacos, breakfast tacos, burritos, nachos, quesadillas, salads, traditional sides, and drinks. Breakfast is served all day, and a kid’s menu featuring entrees children will love is also available.

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop is hosting an official grand opening on Tuesday, May 2 where the first 50 guests in line will get Free Tacos for a Year and the first 100 will get a complimentary Fuzzy’s t-shirt. Doors open at 7:00 AM, and customers must have the Fuzzy’s app to redeem the free tacos prize.

“We are excited to open our newest location in Arlington and believe the community will gravitate towards our high-quality food at an affordable price, along with fun drinks that won’t break the bank,” says owner Eddie White. “We selected this location because of its expansive patio which offers the perfect setting for our guests to relax outside and enjoy the weather with a Fuzzy’s Margarita in hand, or with a Baja taco or two!”

He adds, “The Arlington community has been loyal Fuzzy’s fans for over 14 years and we can’t wait to add another location for them to come enjoy their Fuzzy’s favorites.”

When guests enter the space, they’ll feel the relaxed atmosphere, enhanced by spacious indoor and outdoor bars, with a large covered patio. A custom flame-painted bull mahi dolphin-fish, tarpon, swordfish and sailfish are displayed throughout the restaurant, and guests are invited to dine on Fuzzy’s-themed surfboard hi-top seating.

Additionally, the restaurant features a full bar with five margarita machines, cocktails, and ice-cold beer. Fuzzy’s will offer various unique margaritas served in 18 oz frozen schooners. Some of the delicious flavors include Strawberry, Mango, Prickly Pear, Peach, Watermelon, Passion Fruit, and Sangria Swirl. In addition to margaritas, Fuzzy’s famous Beeritas will be available in frozen or rocks drinks dunked in beer or seltzer, as well as a “Build your Own Beerita” option. Other drinks guests can look forward to include El Jefe, Candy Apple Rita, Mike’s Hard Rita, Twisted Tea Rita, and Fuzzy’s Vacay.

The new Arlington location will offer service seven days a week, from 7am to 10pm Sunday-Wednesday, 7am to 11pm Thursday, and 7am to 12am Friday and Saturday. For any questions, please call Fuzzy’s Taco Shop at 682-323-8490. Follow Fuzzy’s Taco Shop on Instagram and Facebook to keep up to date with specials and local happenings. Fuzzy’s Taco Shop has 139 corporate- and franchise-owned locations in 18 states.