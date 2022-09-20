Fuzzy's Taco Shop Opens in Anna, Texas

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, the popular Baja-style taco restaurant, is now open in Anna, TX at 409 S Central Expressway, Suite 101, Anna, TX, 75409. The restaurant is owned and operated locally by Todd Knight, Owner and Operator, of Mulligan Foods and will be the eighth Fuzzy’s for the franchisee.

The Anna Fuzzy’s Taco Shop serves delicious Mexican fare including their famous queso, made-in-house guacamole and fire-roasted salsa, as well as main staples including Baja tacos, breakfast tacos, burritos, nachos, quesadillas, salads, traditional sides, and drinks. Breakfast is served all day, and a kid’s menu featuring entrees children will love is also available.

Additionally, the restaurant features a full bar serving margaritas, cocktails, and ice-cold beer. A guest favorite, the Beerita, is made with Fuzzy’s house lime margarita and topped with a dunked Coronita bottle. In addition to traditional lime margaritas, mango, strawberry, raspberry flavored margaritas will also be available in 18-ounce schooners.

“We’re excited to bring Fuzzy’s Taco Shop to Anna and know our scratch-made food and chill vibes will really resonate with the community,” says Knight. “We can’t wait to get to know our guests in Anna and make lifelong friends over a Fuzzy’s Margarita and our famous Baja tacos.”

When guests enter the space they’ll feel the relaxed atmosphere, with a double-sided bar that serves guests dining in the restaurant and out on the patio. Guests will head outside onto the large, covered patio which is perfect for sipping on a margarita any time of the year.

The Anna location will offer service seven days a week from 10am to 10pm Monday – Thursday; 10am – 11pm Friday; 7am – 11pm Saturday; and 8am – 10pm Sunday.