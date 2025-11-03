Fuzzy’s Taco Shop is bringing more tacos and good vibes to the Houston area with the grand opening of its second Fuzzy’s Tacos and Margs location in Kingwood on Thursday, November 6, 2025. Located at 4360 Kingwood Dr., Kingwood, TX, 77339, the new restaurant continues the evolution of the brand’s dine-in experience, featuring tableside service, crave-worthy menu innovations, and a focus on high-quality food and beverages served with the brand’s great vibes and signature hospitality.

The restaurant will be open all day on November 6, with a grand opening party kicking off at 6 p.m. To celebrate, the first 50 guests in line for the grand opening party will win Free Tacos for a Year*. Guests can also enjoy giveaways, food and drink specials, and a first look at the latest Fuzzy’s experience.

Just like the Sugar Land location that opened in June, the Kingwood restaurant offers full-service dining, where guests are invited to take a seat and place their order with a Tacotender. From the elevated hospitality to the laid-back vibes, this new format reimagines what fans love most about Fuzzy’s.

“Fuzzy’s is where Kingwood comes to kick back,” said Patrick Kirk, President and CMO of Fuzzy’s. “Grab a drink at our massive bar, chill on the patio when the breeze rolls in, or throw a party in your own private space. And yes, our tacos are officially royalty around here!”

The updated menu, introduced with this new model, keeps the spotlight on tacos, both new and fan-favorites. Guests can dig into the Texas Brisket Taco, Cali-Style Steak Taco, and the Sonora Relleno, a fried poblano pepper stuffed with flavor. Combo options, Ultimate Nachos, and other signature sides round out the menu with more variety and value.

Behind the bar, guests can enjoy a fresh lineup of creative cocktails, including the Watermelon ‘Rita, Fuzz Driver, and the Paloma ‘Rita featuring a dunked grapefruit Jarritos®. Whether frozen or on the rocks, the drinks are made to pair perfectly with Fuzzy’s flavor-packed menu.

The new Kingwood restaurant is owned and operated by the NGE Group, led by brothers Miro and Andrew Nazarian, who also opened the Sugar Land restaurant in June. NGE Group is on track to have three Fuzzy’s Tacos and Margs locations by the end of 2025.

“We’re proud to bring this next-generation Fuzzy’s experience to Kingwood,” said Miro Nazarian, Franchisee of NGE. “We’ve seen firsthand how much guests love the hospitality and energy this model delivers. It’s exciting to expand our footprint in Houston and keep growing the Fuzzy’s community.”

As part of its ongoing dedication to the communities it serves, this Fuzzy’s Taco Shop restaurant is proud to sponsor Kingwood High School athletics. The partnership reflects the brand’s commitment to supporting local students and celebrating the spirit of the Kingwood community.

The restaurant will be open Sundays from 8 a.m. to 12 a.m., Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 12 a.m., Fridays from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 a.m. For more information, call (281) 643-2447 or visit FuzzysTacoShop.com.

*Winners will receive two (2) free tacos each week for 52 weeks. The two free tacos will be loaded to their Fuzzy’s Taco Shop Rewards app at the beginning of each week and must be used that week or the offer will expire. All winners are required to have an active Rewards account to redeem their prizes. Entry in line constitutes acceptance of official rules.