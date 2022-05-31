Fuzzy's Taco Shop Opens in Bossier City, Louisiana, and Brownwood, Texas

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, the popular Baja-style taco restaurant, is now open in Bossier City, LA and Brownwood, TX. The Bossier City location adds a new state to the taco shop’s footprint, now making Fuzzy’s fans happy in 18 states.

The Bossier City location is owned and operated by H&H Hospitality Group and is located at 4600 E. Texas St., Bossier City, LA 71111, while the Brownwood location is owned and operated locally by Matt and Megan McCrane and is located at 508 N. Center Avenue, Brownwood, TX 76801.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Andrew Head of H&H Hospitality Group and Matt and Megan McCrane to the Fuzzy’s family,” says Paul Damico, CEO of Fuzzy’s Taco Shop. “Both Bossier City and Brownwood are community-focused towns, and we think Fuzzy’s will become the perfect gathering spot for family and friends in both locations.”

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop serves delicious Mexican fare including their famous queso, made-in-house guacamole and fire-roasted salsa, as well as main staples such as Baja tacos, breakfast tacos, burritos, nachos, quesadillas, salads, traditional sides, and drinks. Breakfast is served all day, and a kid’s menu featuring entrees children will love is also available. Additionally, the restaurants feature a full bar serving margaritas, cocktails, and an expansive beer selection.

“We’re excited to bring Fuzzy’s Taco Shop to Bossier City and know our scratch-made food and chill vibes will really resonate with the community,” says owner Andrew Head.

McCrane adds, “The easy-going atmosphere and fun personality of the concept is what really attracted us to Fuzzy’s initially.”

The Bossier City Fuzzy’s officially opened on Monday, May 16, while the Brownwood location has been open since May 3.