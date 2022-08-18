Fuzzy’s Taco Shop Opens a Drive-Thru in Leesburg, Georgia

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop is opening in Leesburg, Georgia, on Monday, August 22. The 4,071-square-foot dining room with an additional 1,200 square-foot patio is owned and operated by GARG, LLC, led by entrepreneurs Richard Maddox and Becky Retherford with restaurant industry veterans Craig Hacklander and David Sylvester, and is located at 101 Tower Place Lane, Leesburg, GA 31763. With this newest opening the Texas-based restaurant group has nearly 150 franchise- and corporate-owned locations in 18 states.

The Leesburg location will be home to the second drive-thru for the Fuzzy’s Taco Shop brand, as the Auburn, AL location opened last month by the same ownership group. They will offer drive-thru, dining room service and to-go ordering seven days a week.

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop serves delicious Mexican fare including their famous queso, made-in-house guacamole and fire-roasted salsa, as well as main staples including Baja tacos, breakfast tacos, burritos, bowls, nachos, quesadillas, salads, traditional sides, and drinks. Breakfast is served all day, and a kids’ menu featuring entrees children will love is also available. The drive-thru will offer a modified menu, with the full menu available inside the restaurant for dine-in or to-go orders.

Additionally, the restaurant features a full bar serving margaritas, cocktails, and ice-cold beer. The Leesburg location will feature four frozen margarita machines with flavors such as lime, strawberry, and mango, as well as signature frozen margaritas including the Beerita – Fuzzy’s house margarita with a dunked Coronita bottle; Fuzzy Mosa – Fuzzy Driver mango margarita with a dunked sparkling wine bottle; Walk of Shameson – Fuzzy’s house margarita with a dunked Coronita bottle and a Jameson floater; and Island Sunset – strawberry margarita with peach and Malibu coconut rum.

“We think Leesburg is really going to love our scratch-made food and chill vibes, and we can’t wait to open our doors and get to know the community,” says owner Richard Maddox. “We invite everyone out to join us for our grand opening on Monday, August 22, and to celebrate with a Fuzzy’s margarita and our famous Baja tacos.”

To celebrate, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop is hosting an official grand opening on Monday, August 22nd, where the first 50 guests in line for the dining room* will get Free Tacos for a Year and will receive a complimentary Leesburg-themed Fuzzy’s t-shirt. Doors will open at 10am.

When guests enter the space, they’ll notice industrial Edison light bulbs adorning the ceiling and a patio bar with garage doors to allow guests to enjoy the space year-round. “At Fuzzy’s Taco Shop we serve up chill vibes every day, in a laid-back atmosphere that invites guests to come just as they are,” said Craig Hacklander, COO of GARG, LLC.

The Leesburg location will offer service seven days a week. The hours of operation for the dining room are Sunday-Thursday 10am-10pm and Friday & Saturday from 10am-11pm. The drive-thru will be open from 7am-11pm Sunday-Thursday and 7am-midnight on Friday & Saturday.

GARG and Maddox have plans to open up to four more units in the next 12 months, as part of a 50-store deal with Fuzzy’s Taco Shop.