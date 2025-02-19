Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, the fast-casual+ restaurant brand known for serving up good vibes and even better tacos and margaritas, is expanding in Oklahoma City with the opening of its latest location at 2875 SW 104th St on Thursday, February 20. To celebrate the grand opening, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop will give away Free Tacos for a Year* to the first 50 guests in line on opening day.

The new South May location is the 10th location to open by local franchisee, The Social Order, in the Oklahoma City metro area.

“We’re excited to expand Fuzzy’s Taco Shop in Oklahoma City and bring our fresh tacos, laid-back atmosphere, and legendary margaritas to this vibrant and growing community,” said Brian Bogert, CEO of The Social Order. “This location allows us to build on the success of our Moore restaurant while reaching even more taco lovers in the area.”

The new 4,400-square-foot restaurant will feature Fuzzy’s updated design, including a convenient walk-up window and a covered patio for outdoor dining. Guests can look forward to enjoying the brand’s original tacos uniquely built with garlic sauce and feta cheese, a selection of Mexican and Baja-inspired signature tacos, all-day breakfast options, bowls, nachos, and more.

“We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it again—Oklahoma loves tacos, and we love Oklahoma right back,” said Patrick Kirk, President of Fuzzy’s Taco Shop. “The Social Order has been spreading the Fuzzy’s Taco Shop love across the state for years, and we can’t wait to add another spot where locals can get their taco and margarita fix. More tacos, more good vibes, and more legendary margaritas—what’s not to love?”

The Social Order currently owns and operates nine other Fuzzy’s Taco Shop locations across Oklahoma, including Norman, Stillwater, Bricktown, Chisholm Creek, North May OKC, Moore, Midwest City, and Yukon.

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop Oklahoma City will be open every day from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Guests can dine in, order online, or take advantage of the walk-up window for quick and convenient service.

For more information and updates on the grand opening, visit www.fuzzystacoshop.com or follow Fuzzy’s Taco Shop on social media.

*Winners will receive two (2) free tacos each week for 52 weeks. The two free tacos will be loaded to their Fuzzy’s Taco Shop Rewards app at the beginning of each week and must be used that week or the offer will expire. All winners are required to have an active Rewards account to redeem their prizes. Entry in line constitutes acceptance of official rules. See restaurant for official rules.