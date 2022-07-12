Fuzzy's Taco Shop Opens Store in Auburn, Alabama

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, the popular Baja-style taco restaurant, is opening in Auburn, AL on Tuesday, July 12th. The 4,975-square-foot restaurant is owned and operated locally by GARG, LLC, led by entrepreneurs Richard Maddox and Becky Retherford with restaurant industry veterans Craig Hacklander and David Sylvester, and is located at 1678 S. College St., Auburn, AL 36832. With this newest opening the Texas-based restaurant group has nearly 150 franchise- and corporate-owned locations in 18 states.

The Auburn location will be home to the first drive-thru for the Fuzzy’s Taco Shop brand and will offer drive-thru, dining room service and to-go ordering seven days a week.

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop serves delicious Mexican fare including their famous queso, made-in-house guacamole and fire-roasted salsa, as well as main staples including Baja tacos, breakfast tacos, burritos, bowls, nachos, quesadillas, salads, traditional sides, and drinks. Breakfast is served all day, and a kids’ menu featuring entrees children will love is also available. The drive-thru will offer a modified menu, with the full menu available inside the restaurant for dine-in or to-go orders.

Additionally, the restaurant features a full bar serving margaritas, cocktails, and ice-cold beer. The Auburn location will feature four frozen margarita machines with flavors such as lime, strawberry, and mango, as well as signature frozen margaritas including the Beerita – Fuzzy’s house margarita with a dunked Coronita bottle; Fuzzy Mosa – Fuzzy Driver mango margarita with a dunked sparkling wine bottle; Walk of Shameson – Fuzzy’s house margarita with a dunked Coronita bottle and a Jameson floater; and Island Sunset – strawberry margarita with peach and Malibu coconut rum.

“We think the community is really going to love Fuzzy’s Taco Shop’s scratch-made food and chill vibes, and we are excited to open one in Auburn,” says owner Richard Maddox. “Adding a drive-thru allows us to serve our guests even more conveniently and we are thrilled to be the first Fuzzy’s Taco Shop to do so.”

Local Fuzzy’s Taco Shop General Manager Bill Young adds, “We invite everyone out to join us for our grand opening on Tuesday, July 12th, and to celebrate with a Fuzzy’s margarita and our famous Baja tacos.”

To celebrate, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop is hosting an official grand opening on July 12th, where the first 50 guests in line for the dining room will get Free Tacos for a Year and complimentary Auburn-themed Fuzzy’s t-shirt. Doors will open at 10am.

When guests enter the space, they’ll notice repurposed wood features with industrial Edison light bulbs adorning the ceiling and vintage custom piping shelving. Additionally, a climate-controlled patio bar with garage doors allows guests to enjoy the space year-round.

The Auburn location will offer service seven days a week. The hours of operation for the dining room are Sunday-Thursday 10am-10pm and Friday & Saturday from 10am-11pm. The drive-thru will be open from 7am-11pm Sunday-Thursday and 7am-midnight on Friday & Saturday.

GARG and Maddox will also open a Fuzzy’s Taco Shop in Albany, Georgia later this year, with plans to open up to four more units in the next 12 months.

“The new Auburn location is a true testament to how flexible the Fuzzy’s Taco Shop footprint can be,” says Paul Damico, CEO of Fuzzy’s Taco Shop. “Richard’s experience with fast casual restaurants and franchised brands makes him the perfect partner to open our first true drive-thru. We look forward to continuing to expand with Richard and making Fuzzy’s Taco Shop even more accessible to the Southeast.”