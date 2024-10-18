Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, the fast-casual-plus restaurant serving Mexican favorites with a splash of Baja, today announced two leadership appointments: Patrick Kirk – previously Chief Marketing Officer has been named President and Chief Marketing Officer. Marshall Claycamp – previously Executive Director of Operations Services for IHOP named Chief Operations Officer.

In these new and expanded roles, Kirk will continue to define the Fuzzy’s Taco Shop experience, guide the brand’s future growth, and manage all organizational aspects. Claycamp will lead all operations and franchise restaurant operations for the brand.

“Patrick is no stranger to the business. At our sister brand, Applebee’s, he disrupted the casual dining industry through beverage innovation, growing the beverage business into a $1 billion enterprise. Since joining the Fuzzy’s team as CMO, he has made an immediate impact,” says John Peyton, Chief Executive Officer, Dine Brands. “His knack for building strategic plans and forming strong brand and franchisee partnerships, all while focusing on creating engaging and fun guest experiences, is undeniable. I’m excited about the fresh expertise and creative thinking he will bring to our talented team.”

With more than 23 years of experience in the restaurant industry, Kirk has been responsible for creating industry-leading beverage programs and building trusted relationships at national brands, including Applebee’s, Tony Roma’s, and Buffalo Wild Wings. In his previous role, Kirk led the vision and strategy for Applebee’s bar and beverage experience across restaurants nationwide, growing his marketing department into a substantial revenue driver for the business.

“I’m a huge fan of Fuzzy’s bold attitude and strong values,” says Patrick Kirk, President and Chief Marketing Officer of Fuzzy’s Taco Shop. “Since Dine Brands acquired Fuzzy’s in 2022, I have gotten to know the team and been impressed by how the brand brings its Baja vibe to life and connects with guests. I’m eager to dive deeper with the team and franchisees to unlock the brand’s potential.”

Marshall Claycamp joins Fuzzy’s from IHOP where he served as the Executive Director of Operations Services for the past 5 years. His career spans multiple roles, including Franchise Business Consultant at IHOP, Learning and Development at Applebee’s and years of restaurant operations.

“Marshall’s ability to adapt, learn, grow, and hone his leadership skills has prepared him well to assume this new role as Fuzzy’s Chief Operations Officer,” Peyton said. “Marshall has a passion for restaurant operations, a commitment to our culture, and most importantly, a love for our teams. He is perfectly suited to lead our operations as we continue to grow our national footprint.”