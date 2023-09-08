Fuzzy's Taco Shop to Raise Funds for No Kid Hungry

This September, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, the fast casual restaurant serving Mexican favorites with a splash of Baja, has partnered with Share Our Strength to raise funds for No Kid Hungry’s ‘Food is the Most Important School Supply’ campaign.

From September 4-30, 2023, when guests make a $2 donation to No Kid Hungry at participating Fuzzy’s Taco Shop locations, they will receive an offer for a free chips and queso on their next visit.

The donations must be made in-restaurant at a Fuzzy’s Taco Shop’s location. The offer redemption for the free chips and queso expires on October 15, 2023.

“September is Childhood Hunger Awareness month and we are proud to participate as part of No Kid Hungry’s ‘Food is the Most Important School Supply’ campaign,” says Paul Damico, President of Fuzzy’s Taco Shop CEO. “Food insecurity is something that no child should have to worry about, so we are asking our Fuzzy’s fans to come together to support a cause that is very near to our hearts.”

