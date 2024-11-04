Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, the restaurant known for its fresh flavors and good vibes, in partnership with its franchisees raised nearly $34,000 for No Kid Hungry to help end childhood hunger across the United States. The organization helps ensure that children have access to healthy meals both at school and in their communities.

The campaign, which ran from September 9 through September 29, 2024, invited Fuzzy’s Taco Shop guests to donate $2 in exchange for a free OG Taco or Primo Baja Taco on their next visit.

“We’re thrilled by the incredible generosity shown by our guests,” said Patrick Kirk, President of Fuzzy’s Taco Shop. “It’s heartwarming to see the Fuzzy’s family come together to support such an important cause. Every dollar counts when it comes to making sure children get the nutritious meals they need, and we’re proud to be part of this effort.”

Rogers Restaurant Group, Fuzzy’s Colorado-based franchisee, raised the highest total contribution across all Fuzzy’s Taco Shop locations nationwide having raised more than $14,000 during the recent No Kid Hungry ‘Food is the Most Important School Supply’ campaign.

Marc Rogers, owner and founder of Rogers Restaurant Group, expressed his gratitude for the community’s involvement in the campaign.

“Supporting No Kid Hungry has been a meaningful experience for us,” said Rogers. “Our guests really stepped up, and we’re incredibly grateful for their contributions. It’s amazing to see the difference we can make together when we unite for a cause that matters. We are committed to making a positive impact in our communities.”