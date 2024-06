This 4th of July, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop invites guests to cool off with a refreshing red, white, and blue treat perfect for the holiday celebration!

Get festive with their limited time drink offer, the Bomb-a-‘Rita featuring a frozen strawberry margarita, blue curacao and a classic red, white and blue Bomb Pop. A fan favorite for years, its red, white, and blue coloring has made it a popular cocktail for Fuzzy’s Taco Shop guests to sip on for Fourth of July weekend.