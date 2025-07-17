Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, the fast-casual+ restaurant brand known for serving up good vibes, is making its much anticipated return to Temple, TX with a grand reopening celebration on Monday, July 21, 2025. After a devastating tornado hit the Temple community last year, this Fuzzy’s restaurant has been perfecting its comeback recipe and is ready to open doors to guests once again. Located at 7425 West Adams Avenue, Suite 110, the reimagined space brings back craveable flavors, icy drinks, and laid-back vibes guests love with an even fresher take on the Fuzzy’s experience.

To celebrate its return to the community, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop will give away Free Tacos for a Year* to the first 50 guests in line on opening day (Monday, July 21).

Guests can once again enjoy the scratch-made tacos, frosty margaritas, and the chill, come-as-you-are vibe they’ve missed, now with refreshed energy and an expanded space that includes a large outdoor patio, perfect for sipping a Signature Fuzzy’s Margarita or ice-cold Draft Beer.

“Temple has always been an incredibly supportive and close-knit community, and we’re so grateful for the patience and encouragement we’ve received over the past year,” said Jasmine Deal, co-owner of the Temple Fuzzy’s Taco Shop. “We’re proud to be back and ready to serve the neighborhood again.”

Located along the high traffic stretch of West Adams Avenue, the restaurant is perfectly positioned to reconnect with loyal fans and welcome new guests into the fold. “This area has such a strong sense of community and constant activity making it the perfect fit for Fuzzy’s,” said Dawson Lowry, co-owner.

Lowry added, “We’ve always loved how this part of Temple brings people together, and we’re excited to be part of that energy again. Whether you’re swinging by for a quick lunch or settling in on the patio with friends, we want this to be the go-to spot for good food, good vibes, and great company.”

The Temple location will also feature Fuzzy’s newly launched Happy Hour, raising the bar on value with a lineup of food and drinks priced at $5 and under**. Available for dine-in only, Monday through Friday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., it’s the perfect way to unwind with friends without stretching the budget. Guests can enjoy tacos starting at $2.50, chips and dips from $3, and refreshing drink options like $4 house margaritas, $5 sangria swirls, and ice-cold draft beers; all served with the same come-as-you-are attitude Fuzzy’s is known for.

The restaurant will be open Sunday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

*Winners will receive two (2) free tacos each week for 52 weeks. The two free tacos will be loaded to their Fuzzy’s Taco Shop Rewards app at the beginning of each week and must be used that week or the offer will expire. All winners are required to have an active Rewards account to redeem their prizes. Entry in line constitutes acceptance of official rules. See restaurant for official rules.

**Must be 21+. Please drink responsibly.