Fuzzy's Taco Shop Rolls Out 'Dip Trippin' Trio'

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop introduces a limited time menu offering called the “Dip Trippin’ Trio” which launches on Wednesday, July 26 and is available through Monday, September 4.

The Dip Trippin’ Trio comes with three full-sized dips including fire-roasted arbol chile salsa, handmade guacamole, and Fuzzy’s Taco Shop’s famous queso topped with freshly diced pico de gallo. The dip trio is also served with a basket of fresh, warm tortilla chips. Prices vary from $9.99 to $12.99 by location. Stop by Fuzzy’s and enjoy the Dip Trippin’ Trio for a limited time only, you won’t want to miss it.