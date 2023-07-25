    Fuzzy's Taco Shop Rolls Out 'Dip Trippin' Trio'

    Industry News | July 25, 2023
    Fuzzy's Taco Shop's three new dips.
    Fuzzy's Taco Shop
    The LTO is available through September 4.

    Fuzzy’s Taco Shop introduces a limited time menu offering called the “Dip Trippin’ Trio” which launches on Wednesday, July 26 and is available through Monday, September 4. 

    The Dip Trippin’ Trio comes with three full-sized dips including fire-roasted arbol chile salsa, handmade guacamole, and Fuzzy’s Taco Shop’s famous queso topped with freshly diced pico de gallo. The dip trio is also served with a basket of fresh, warm tortilla chips. Prices vary from $9.99 to $12.99 by location. Stop by Fuzzy’s and enjoy the Dip Trippin’ Trio for a limited time only, you won’t want to miss it. 

    News and information presented in this release has not been corroborated by WTWH Media LLC.

    read more