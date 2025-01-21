Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, the fast-casual+ restaurant brand known for serving up fresh flavors and good vibes, is turning mornings (and evenings) into a fiesta with its new limited-time breakfast offerings, available Wednesday, January 22, through Sunday, March 2. Whether you’re an early bird or a night owl, Fuzzy’s has you covered with crave-worthy tacos, a sparkling Sunrise Mimosa, and a special $5 Modelo Especial draft.

February is National Hot Breakfast Month, and Fuzzy’s Taco Shop is celebrating by giving fans even more reasons to enjoy breakfast any time of the day with these delicious new menu additions:

The Amigas Taco: Scrambled eggs, chorizo, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, tortilla strips, freshly sliced Avocados From Mexico, all perfectly paired with a side of Árbol Chile Salsa. The rich, creamy Avocados From Mexico bring a fresh and authentic touch to this flavorful taco.

Big Bacon & Chorizo Taco: Scrambled eggs, bacon, chorizo, shredded cheese, and pico de gallo, wrapped in a warm tortilla with Fuzzy’s house-made flair.

Sunrise Mimosa: A frozen margarita mixed with grenadine, mango puree, and Smirnoff Vanilla Vodka, topped with a dunked bottle of Martini & Rossi sparkling wine. (Recipes may vary by location.)

And don’t forget to pair these new offerings with a refreshing $5 Modelo Especial draft (18 oz).

“Who says breakfast is just for mornings?” said Patrick Kirk, President and CMO of Fuzzy’s Taco Shop. “At Fuzzy’s, breakfast is an all-day adventure, and we’re bringing even more flavor to the table with these fun and indulgent new offerings. Whether you’re craving the savory kick of our tacos or a Sunrise Mimosa with a bit of sparkle, we’ve got you covered.”

Prices and availability will vary by location, so stop by your nearest Fuzzy’s Taco Shop to grab these limited-time creations before they’re gone.