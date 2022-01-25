Fuzzy's Taco Shop Signs 50-Unit Agreement

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop announces a 50-store agreement with Richard Maddox, which will include expansion into the south with new markets in Alabama, North Carolina, and Tennessee, and growth within Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina, existing markets for the brand. Additionally, all 50 locations included in the agreement will be constructed to accommodate a drive-thru, a first for the brand.

The Texas-based restaurant group is recognized for its Baja-style fare with nearly 150 franchise- and corporate-owned locations in 17 states.

“As we look to add new Fuzzy’s Taco Shop franchisees we are focused on qualified, experienced restaurant operators who can maintain the integrity of the brand,” says Paul Damico, CEO of Fuzzy’s Taco Shop. “Richard’s experience with fast casual restaurants and franchised brands makes him exactly the type of franchisee we are looking for.”

In October 2021 Damico announced plans to double the size of the Fuzzy’s Taco Shop brand in the next five years.

Maddox is excited to bring Fuzzy’s Taco Shop’s unique flavor profile and high-quality food to the southeast region of the country. “I was looking to add a Mexican restaurant brand to my portfolio, and the most important element was to find delicious food that would keep people coming back time and time again,” says Maddox.

The next factor Maddox looked for was a team who would support his lofty growth plans. “The Fuzzy’s Taco Shop corporate team’s growth goals for the brand very much align with what I have planned, so the timing made perfect sense,” Maddox continues. “Their ability to keep the brand fresh and relevant is also impressive to me and is what I believe will make the brand so successful as we expand into new markets.”

Maddox’s first two Fuzzy’s Taco Shop locations are scheduled to open in the first half of 2022 in Auburn, Alabama, and Albany, Georgia, with plans to open up to four more units by the end of the year.