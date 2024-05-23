Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, the fast-casual+ restaurant brand serving Mexican favorites with a splash of Baja, recently announced the signing of two multi-unit development agreements to mark the brand’s expansion throughout Arizona and Texas. The deals will bring 40 new restaurants to market over the next eight years, reinforcing the brand’s incredible potential for growth.

“Fuzzy’s has transformed from a single neighborhood taco shop with a chill vibe in Fort Worth, Texas into an emerging, nationally franchised concept with an exceptional bar program and a Baja-inspired menu that our guests have come to crave,” says Paul Damico, President of Fuzzy’s Taco Shop. “As we prepare to grow Fuzzy’s Taco Shops throughout Arizona and Texas, we’re excited to work with existing and new franchisees to help lead the growth.”

Established Fuzzy’s Taco Shop franchisee, Marc Rogers, of Rogers Restaurant Group, signed an agreement to bring 15 new restaurants to Arizona and the Phoenix area by 2032. Rogers Restaurant Group opened its first Fuzzy’s Taco Shop in Fort Collins, Colorado in 2011, and today owns and/or operates 16 Fuzzy’s restaurants throughout Colorado.

Hnreck Nazarian, of Nazarian Global Enterprises (NGE), will become the newest Fuzzy’s Taco Shop franchisee and open 25 new restaurants over the next seven years throughout the Houston, TX market. A multi-unit restaurant operator with 23 IHOP restaurants, NGE has been an IHOP franchisee since 2001, owning their first IHOP restaurant in Houston.

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop is one of America’s fastest-growing taco franchises, with nearly 130 locations open today in 18 states. Franchise opportunities are available for experienced and passionate multi-unit operators in existing and new markets nationwide. Acquired by Dine Brands in December 2022, Fuzzy’s franchisees benefit from a dynamic brand leadership team and best-in-class restaurant support center that serves nearly 3,600 restaurants globally across three leading restaurant brands.