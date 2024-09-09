Fuzzy’s Taco Shop is once again teaming up with Share our Strength and No Kid Hungry to support their ‘Food is the Most Important School Supply’ campaign.

Now through September 29, guests who make a $2 donation to No Kid Hungry at participating Fuzzy’s Taco Shop locations will receive a coupon for a free OG Taco or Primo Baja Taco* on their next visit, through Oct. 15, 2024.

“Access to nutritious food is essential for every child’s success, and initiatives like Fuzzy’s Taco Shop’s help make that possible,” said Allison Shuffield, managing director of corporate partnerships at Share Our Strength, the organization behind the No Kid Hungry campaign. “By working together, we can ensure that more kids have the meals they need to learn, grow, and thrive every day.”

“September is Childhood Hunger Awareness Month, and we’re proud to continue our support of No Kid Hungry and our shared goal to ensure that every child has access to the food they need to thrive,” said Paul Damico, President of Fuzzy’s Taco Shop. “At Fuzzy’s, we believe that hunger is something that no child should have to worry about, and we’re inviting our guests to join us in making a difference. Together, we can help make sure that no child spends their school day hungry.”

Fuzzy’s OG Tacos, which put Fuzzy’s Taco Shop on the map, are crafted with unique ingredients like scratch-made garlic sauce and feta cheese, served with a choice of proteins, including shredded chicken or brisket, grilled steak**, grilled shrimp and more. The special combination of flavors continues to create new Fuzzy’s fans with every bite.

From the Primo Baja menu, guests can enjoy the signature Baja Fish Taco, an authentic creation featuring beer-battered and fried cod topped with shredded cabbage, house-made cilantro-lime crema, pickled red onions, and finished with Fuzzy Dust, cilantro, and a lime wedge for a burst of flavor. The Margarita Shrimp Taco and the California Heat Taco are also favorites from the culinary-inspired Primo Baja menu.

In addition to their craveable tacos, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop serves up a wide variety of delicious Mexican dishes, including their famous queso and all-day breakfast. Fuzzy’s also offers a full bar where guests can enjoy signature drinks served in frosted 18-ounce schooners, including a selection of draft beers, classic frozen and rocks margaritas, and the iconic Beerita.

*The Free Taco coupon is valid for one free OG Taco or Primo Baja Taco, excluding Quesabirria Tacos, through October 15, 2024. Donations must be made in-restaurant at participating Fuzzy’s Taco Shop locations. The offer is not redeemable with online or delivery orders and cannot be combined with any other offers or promotions.

**Not available at all locations.