Fuzzy’s Taco Shop is serving up good vibes and great drinks this Cinco de Mayo. On Monday, May 5, guests can enjoy $5 House Margaritas and $5 Sangria ‘Rita Swirls, along with the option to add a Coronita to any margarita for just $3.

The House Margarita is a fan favorite for a reason. It’s crafted with tequila, fresh lime, and Fuzzy’s signature flair. For a twist on tradition, the Sangria ‘Rita Swirl blends the frozen margarita with Fuzzy’s house-made Red Sangria, layering bright citrus with deep berry notes for a sweet, tangy, and undeniably Instagram-worthy sip. Add a Coronita for a refreshing kick that turns any margarita into a mini celebration.