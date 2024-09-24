Fuzzy’s Taco Shop is celebrating National Taco Day with $1.50 OG Tacos* available all-day Tuesday, October 1, for dine-in and to-go at participating locations. For one day only, guests are welcome to join the party at their local Fuzzy’s and grab a bite of their signature fresh flavors and good vibes on one of the tastiest national holidays.

“Since the date for National Taco Day moved, we’re rolling with it — but honestly, it doesn’t matter to us when it falls,” said Patrick Kirk, Chief Marketing Officer of Fuzzy’s Taco Shop. “At Fuzzy’s, Every Day Is Taco Day, so we’re ready to celebrate no matter what day it is! Our guests know the best tacos are right here, and $1.50 OG Tacos are our way of making it even better.”

On National Taco Day, fans can get any of Fuzzy’s OG Tacos for only $1.50. Fuzzy’s signature OG Tacos stand out in the taco space for their unique and delicious combination of ingredients, including scratch-made garlic sauce and feta cheese. Guests can choose from a wide range of fillings including shrimp, grilled steak or chicken, shredded brisket, carnitas, ground beef, shredded chicken, and more. The special combination of flavors continues to create new Fuzzy’s fans with every bite.

Kirk continues, “Offering our famous tacos for only $1.50 is our way of thanking our loyal guests and inviting new folks to try what makes Fuzzy’s great. Order them to-go or enjoy them in our restaurants with a refreshing margarita, Beerita or an ice-cold schooner of draft beer.** It’s a party you won’t want to miss!”

What’s a taco celebration without something to sip on? Fuzzy’s Taco Shop has guests covered with a full bar that serves up signature drinks in frosty 18-ounce schooners. Guests can pair their tacos with a cold draft beer, one of Fuzzy’s classic frozen or rocks margaritas, or the iconic Beerita — a margarita with a dunked beer. Whatever the choice, it’s the perfect way to wash down those legendary OG Tacos. Cheers to taco time! Guests are encouraged to check with their local Fuzzy’s for drink specials on this special day.***

To find your local shop to dine in, visit fuzzystacoshop.com/locations/. To order Fuzzy’s to go or catering, visit fuzzystacoshop.com/order-online/.

*Valid at participating locations on October 1, 2024, only. Limit 15 specially-priced tacos per order. Offer is only valid for OG Tacos; excludes Primo Baja tacos. While supplies last.

**Alcoholic beverages are not available at all locations.

***Must be 21 or older to drink alcoholic beverages.