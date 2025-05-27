Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, the fast-casual+ restaurant brand known for serving up good vibes, is raising the bar on value with its new Happy Hour, featuring items $5 and under. Available for dine-in only, Monday through Friday*, this new lineup is all about big flavor, great prices, and serious summer vibes with everything you need to get Happy AF (At Fuzzy’s!).

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop launches its new Happy AF Happy Hour with tacos, dips, and drinks $5 and under, served with a side of summer vibes. The dine-in-only lineup delivers unbeatable value and full-on flavor, Monday through Friday at participating locations.

With guests juggling summer travel, packed schedules, and tighter budgets, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop delivers a no-stress spot to unwind with tasty tacos and delicious drinks, all without breaking the bank.

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop has built a loyal following by staying true to fresh ingredients, scratch-made recipes, and a laid-back atmosphere that invites guests to come as they are. The new Happy Hour menu reflects that same approach, offering high-quality food and drinks at prices that make gathering easy and accessible.

The new Happy Hour menu includes:

Classic Original Tacos: $2.50 with shredded chicken, ground beef, carnitas, or veggie

$2.50 with shredded chicken, ground beef, carnitas, or veggie Premium Original Tacos: $3.50 with grilled steak, grilled chicken, shrimp, or brisket

$3.50 with grilled steak, grilled chicken, shrimp, or brisket Chips & Dips: Chips & Salsa ($3) or Chips & Queso ($4)

Chips & Salsa ($3) or Chips & Queso ($4) Drinks that bring the party: House Margaritas ($4); Sangria ‘Rita Swirl, Baja-ma Mama, or Fuzzy’s Red Sangria ($5); Modelo 18 oz Draft ($5); Miller Lite 18 oz Draft ($4); $3 Coronita Dunk, $3 Jarritos and more**

“We built this Happy Hour around what our guests actually want, which is tasty food, cold drinks, and prices that make it easy to kick back and stay awhile,” said Chef Daniel Camp, Director of Culinary for Fuzzy’s Taco Shop. “It’s fun, it’s craveable, and it creates the kind of laid-back, fun vibe that makes people feel Happy AF.”

Fuzzy’s is the go-to summer hangout for major value and full-on flavor, perfect for everything from group meetups to post-work margaritas. To check out the full Happy Hour menu and find a Fuzzy’s Taco Shop near you, visit www.fuzzystacoshop.com.

*Price, offerings, hours, and participation may vary by restaurant.

**Must be 21+. Please drink responsibly.