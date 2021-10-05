Garbanzo Adding New Catering Options

Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, a leading fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant franchise, is expanding its menu with new items, family meals and new catering options starting in October. The brand is adding two new Shawarma-seasoned sides to the lineup, including chips and fries. A new Kalamata olive-based hummus will also debut as a seasonal part of the zesty addition to the brand’s menu. The Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant is also adding new Family Meals and Catering options that will allow guests to enjoy celebrated spices and ingredients of the Mediterranean region at home, work or in family gatherings.

The new menu items are available in all restaurant locations and aim to give guests exciting new flavor options with a Mediterranean flair. Shawarma is a popular Mediterranean spice blend with cumin, coriander, paprika and turmeric. Different regions will also add in warm spices such as cloves, nutmeg, allspice and cinnamon. Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh’s new menu items include:

“We are excited to introduce new menu items, as well as new family meals and catering options, for our guests to enjoy healthy meals with an added twist with families and in gatherings,” says Kelly Roddy, CEO of WOWorks, parent company of Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh. “Fall is a time of warm flavors and spices, and the perfect time to debut our new Mediterranean menu items that feature zesty flavors like Shawarma seasoning.”

Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh is also introducing new Family Meal options with two versions – Standard and Deluxe. The Standard Family Meal will include four Pitas, a protein, lettuce, rice, cucumber and tomato sides, the choice of two toppings, one sauce and either a Hummus or Baba Ghanoush. The Deluxe Family Meal also includes Tabbouleh, an extra topping and sauce, as well as four desserts.

The brand has also streamlined catering for easier ordering and to appeal to a variety of diets. The Standard catering buffet is the Pita Buffet, which allows guests to get everything they would get in a restaurant. There is also now a Vegan/Vegetarian Buffet to help guests select the right options for their dietary needs, as well as a Mediterranean Salad Bar for those that want to keep meals extra light and healthy.

Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh and its menu represent more than just a meal or snack – its food comes from the healthiest region in the world and is rooted in traditional meals that haven’t changed in a thousand years. The menu features customizable Stuffed Pitas, Laffas, Traditional Gyros, Bowls, Plates and Salads that are packed with unique earth-grown flavors, like olive oil, paprika and hummus, making each dish simple, clean and good for you.