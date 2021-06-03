Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh Begins 'Falafel Quest'

Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh will introduce four limited-time only menu items to launch its Falafel Quest campaign starting on June 1. Three new falafel flavors and one seasonal hummus will feature celebrated tastes and ingredients of the region and are designed to invoke a rich, delicious journey around the sun-kissed Mediterranean.

The new summer-only items will be available from June 1 to August 31 and will be introduced for a limited time during each summer month to create an exciting, nutritious and flavorful Falafel Quest experience. They include:

Roasted Red Pepper Falafel, available from June 1 to June 30, is a smoky-sweet roasted red pepper falafel inspired by the unique flavors from Spain.

Jalapeno Cilantro Falafel, available from July 1 to July 31, is a spicy jalapeno-cilantro falafel that is inspired by the zesty flavors found in the Middle East.

Tomato Basil Falafel, available from August 1 to August 31, is a savory herb-flavored tomato basil falafel inspired by the fresh ingredients in Italy.

Citrus Beet Hummus, available from June 1 to August 31, is a pink-hued hummus made with a combination of earthy red beets and the sweet flavor of orange.

Guests can join the Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh Rewards program and download the app for an exclusive, members-only Preview Day, on May 31, to be the very first to try the June LTO Falafel – the Roasted Red Pepper Falafel (available June 1 to June 30) – and the new Citrus Beet Hummus that will be available all summer long. Rewards members will also be able to take the Falafel Quest Challenge and earn bonus points all summer long.

“Just like cruising the Mediterranean and stopping at different ports to try rich local flavors, Falafel Quest is a chance to set sail across the Mediterranean and sample the tastes of Italy, Spain and the Middle East,” says Mark Mears, Chief Marketing Officer of WOWorks, parent company of Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh. “Summer is a time for fun, adventure and discovery, and our limited time only menu items featuring unique Mediterranean ingredients and fresh flavors offers guests an opportunity to go on an adventure without ever leaving their neighborhood.”

Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh and its menu represent more than just a meal or snack – its food comes from the healthiest region in the world and it’s rooted in traditional meals that haven’t changed in a thousand years. The menu features customizable Stuffed Pitas, Laffas, Traditional Gyros, Plates and Salads that are packed with unique earth-grown flavors, like olive oil, paprika and hummus, making each dish simple, clean and good for you.

Open for lunch and dinner, Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh restaurants offers online ordering and delivery through third-party delivery services such as Uber Eats, GrubHub and Door Dash. Guests can join the Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh program and download the app for exclusive, members-only rewards, special offers and guest perks. In addition, a full array of catering options are available to feed any size group with fresh, flavorful and nutritious menu items – from in-home gatherings to office parties or special events – including food-safe, individually packaged meals.