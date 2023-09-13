Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh Launches New Spicy Chicken Promotion

Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh is turning up the heat in the culinary scene with its sizzling New Spicy Chicken promotion. Starting September 4, 2023, Garbanzo began offering a limited-time opportunity for guests to indulge in a flavorful and feisty experience by adding Spicy Chicken to any entrée.

To meet the increasing demand from loyal guests seeking bolder and spicier options, Garbanzo is introducing its latest culinary creation: Spicy Chicken. The chicken is marinated and expertly seasoned before being generously coated with Garbanzo’s signature red sauce – a perfect blend of heat, combining crushed red pepper, garlic, jalapeño, and tomatoes. It’s the ideal choice for those who crave a bit of spice in their Mediterranean-inspired dishes. For the rest of the year, Garbanzo is giving existing and new rewards members a special bonus on their first Spicy Chicken order.

“At Garbanzo, we’re always listening to our guests and striving to deliver the flavors they crave. Our new Spicy Chicken is a testament to that commitment,” says John Geyerman, Chief Brand Officer for Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh. “We’re turning up the heat to meet the demand for more spice and providing an opportunity for our guests to customize their meals according to their preferences.”

Whether guests are enjoying a hearty pita wrap, a wholesome rice bowl, or a vibrant salad, the option to add Spicy Chicken will add a bold twist to their culinary experience. This promotion is available starting September 4th for a limited time. Garbanzo invites its guests to embrace the opportunity to “ignite your day” and explore new dimensions of flavor in their favorite Mediterranean dishes.