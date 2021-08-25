Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh Plans Growth in Indiana

Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, a WOWorks brand, is looking to bring fresh, fast-casual Mediterranean food to Indiana by identifying Indianapolis, Fort Wayne, Evansville, South Bend, Valparaiso and Bloomington as the brand’s next area for growth.

With one current location in Indianapolis, one at the University of Notre Dame in South Bend and another opening in Zionsville later this year, the Mediterranean restaurant franchise is looking for more franchise partners to bring the fast-casual healthy restaurant concept to key markets across Indiana that will serve as a hub for the brand’s Midwest expansion.

To fuel the planned growth in Indiana, Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh is actively seeking qualified franchise partners, preferably individuals with business experience and/or franchise experience, and a passion for serving guests. Heading the brand’s growth in Indiana is Master Franchise Developer Lee Kleiner, who is actively recruiting investors to grow the Garbanzo presence in the state to 25 locations. Kleiner, who opened the state’s first restaurant in 2020, also several other franchises in the area.

“As we continue to grow nationally, we are looking to penetrate markets where Millennial and GenZ consumers are pushing the demand for fast, nutrient-dense and flavorful food options,” says Eric Lavinder, Chief Development Officer for WOWorks. “Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh is the perfect fit to meet Hoosiers’ demand for healthy meals that can be customized to fit a number of dietary needs and lifestyles, such as vegetarian, vegan and dairy-free. We anticipate success in Indiana and can’t wait to grow.”

Already in 2021, Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh has grown by 15 restaurant locations with more opening this year. As the franchise furthers development, it looks to diversify in more non-traditional retail presences, such as airports, universities, ghost kitchens, military bases and grocery stores.

Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh and its menu represent more than just a meal or snack – its food comes from the healthiest region in the world and is rooted in traditional meals that haven’t changed in a thousand years. The menu features customizable Stuffed Pitas, Laffas, Traditional Gyros, Bowls, Plates and Salads that are packed with unique earth-grown flavors, like olive oil, paprika and hummus, making each dish simple, clean and good for you.