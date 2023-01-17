Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh Unveils Limited-Time Healthy Items

Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, a leading fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant franchise, is expanding its menu with new items, and a focus on health-conscious, “Livin’ Light” meals to start the new year. These menu offerings include bowls and salads under 600 calories as well as a unique and flavorful hummus.

The new menu items are available in all restaurant locations, and aim to give guests jump into New Year’s Resolutions and healthy eating intentions with easy, delicious, and light meal options. Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh’s new menu items include:

·Roasted Garlic Hummus (available January 9 – April 2): Wholesome, versatile, and packed with robust flavors and health benefits, this hummus contains roasted garlic and Mediterranean spices – perfect to pair with pita.

·Livin’ Light Chicken Salad (available January 9 – April 30): Only 500 calories and filled with romaine lettuce, chicken, tomatoes, cucumbers, red cabbage, garbanzo beans, pickled onions, olive salad, feta cheese, pepperoncini and Greek vinaigrette.

·Livin’ Light Mushroom Bowl (available January 9 – April 30): Only 600 calories and filled with rice, portobello, hummus, tomatoes, cucumber, red cabbage, garbanzo beans, pickled onions, red sauce, and tzatziki.

In addition to new menu items, every Monday throughout the month of April, Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh will also be celebrating “Fry-day” to highlight one of its most craveable menu items –Signature fries seasoned with shawarma spices. With this promotion, guests will receive a free fry with the purchase of any entrée.

“Starting the new year, many have a renewed focus on healthy eating,” says John Geyerman, Chief Brand Officer of Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh. “We believe healthy eating doesn’t have to mean boring so we’re excited to provide our health-conscious guests with these delicious new menu options that make sticking to goals that much easier.”

Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh and its menu represent more than just a meal or snack – its food comes from the healthiest region in the world and it’s rooted in traditional meals that haven’t changed in a thousand years. The menu features customizable Stuffed Pitas, Laffas, Traditional Gyros, Plates and Salads that are packed with unique earth-grown flavors like olive oil, paprika and hummus, making each dish simple, clean and good for you.

Open for lunch and dinner, Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh restaurants offers online ordering and delivery. Guests can join the Garbanzo Rewards program and download the app for exclusive, members-only rewards, special offers and guest perks. In addition, a full array of catering options are available to feed any size group with fresh, flavorful and nutritious menu items – from in-home gatherings to office parties or special events – including food-safe, individually packaged meals.