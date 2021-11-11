Garbanzo Mediterranean Takes Over Seven Restaurants from The Simple Greek

Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, a leading fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant brand, will be the new face of seven The Simple Greek Restaurants that are converting to join the Mediterranean brand by the end of the year.

These conversions are an example of the brand’s strong growth and the growing popularity of fast-casual Mediterranean meal options. According to Technomic’s 2018 Ethnic Food & Beverage Consumer Trend Report, nearly half of U.S. adults have tried and liked Mediterranean cuisine. This includes 55 percent of those aged 35+ years and 40 percent of those aged 19-34 years.

In March, The Simple Greek was acquired by WOWorks, which includes good-for-you restaurant brands Saladworks, Frutta Bowls and Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh. The conversion of several The Simple Greek restaurants means the eateries will expand their Greek menus to a more diverse Mediterranean menu. With more ingredient choices, guests will have an opportunity to try more varied flavors and meal customization options.

Locations that have already converted to Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh include Boardman, OH; Warren, OH; Hermitage, PA; and Ankeny, IA. The Simple Greek restaurants that will soon be converted include Fullerton, CA; Chesapeake, VA; and Virginia Beach, VA.

“With the popularity of Mediterranean food exploding right now, we are excited about the growth potential for Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh through our franchise program,” said Kelly Roddy, CEO of WOWorks. “We place great value in the The Simple Greek franchisees who have chosen to rebrand as Garbanzo to appeal to an even wider variety of guests.”

Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh and its menu represent more than just a meal or snack – its food comes from the healthiest region in the world and it’s rooted in traditional meals that haven’t changed in a thousand years. The menu features customizable Stuffed Pitas, Laffas, Traditional Gyros, Plates and Salads that are packed with unique earth-grown flavors, like olive oil, paprika and hummus, making each dish simple, clean and good for you.