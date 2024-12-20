Gelato Festival World Masters, the main category tournament with partners Carpigiani and Sigep—Italian Exhibition Group, is searching for the world’s best gelato. The fifth North American stop of 2024 was held at Baluna, a Carpigiani distributor, in Miami Lakes on December 10, where 17 gelato chefs took part in the sweetest competition of the year.

The winning chefs and the best gelato artisans in Florida for 2024 are:

First place

Carlotta Orrico of Delicious in Weston with their Delizioso flavor

Description: Lemon gelato with Grandma’s Cake and white chocolate

Second place

Brenno Floriano of San Lorenzo Gelato in Miami with their San Lorenzo flavor Description: Ricotta rosemary gelato infused with honey and pine nuts

Third place

Rafael Ramsa of Aubi & Ramsa in Miami with their Deconstructed ABC flavor Description: Amaretto, Irish cream and cognac gelato with amaretti cookies and cognac caramel swirl

The gelato artisans selected will compete in the North American semifinals of the Gelato Festival World Masters, scheduled for 2025. Flavor, structure, creativity, and presentation are the four parameters used for the evaluation, which highlight the choice of ingredients, the craftsmanship in elaborating the recipe, and the visual impact of the gelato. (See below for the full list of participants).

The jury was composed of:

• Graziano Sbroggio, Owner of Graspa Group

• Daniel Figueredo, Owner and Chef of Sanguich

• Matthieu Cartron, Owner and Chef of La Croquantine de Matthieu

• Samuel Gorenstein, Owner and Chef of Abbale

The Gelato Festival debuted in Florence in 2010, inspired by the creation of the first gelato recipe by the versatile architect Bernardo Buontalenti in 1559. Since then, the event has expanded its borders, first to the rest of Italy, then to Europe and – starting in 2017 – the United States, with a total of 80 Festivals held, before embracing the entire planet with the world championship of Gelato Festival World Masters 2021, which concluded in December 2021 – with the victory of Adam Fazekas from Budapest – and saw a record of 3,500 gelato artisans judged by international juries.

Facebook: Gelato Festival World Masters

Instagram: Gelato Festival World Masters

GELATO FESTIVAL WORLD MASTERS

Florida Challenge

December 10, 2024

Baluna

LIST OF PARTICIPATING FLAVORS:

WINNERS

First place

Carlotta Orrico of Delicious in Weston with their Delizioso flavor

Second place

Brenno Floriano of San Lorenzo Gelato in Miami with their San Lorenzo flavor

Third place

Rafael Ramsa of Aubi & Ramsa in Miami with their Deconstructed ABC flavor

Other Participants and their Flavors:

• Lucas Rodriguez, Narbona, Coconut Grove; The Narbona Special

• Augustin Jimenez, Quore Gelato, Miami Beach; Cheesestacchio Yuzu Dream

• Maria Victoria Ianni, Più Argentinian Ice Cream, Davie; Arroz con Leche

• Daniela Lince, Ola Gelato, Hialeah Gardens; Uraba

• Eric Dorval, V Gelato & Café, Miami; Strawberry Shortcake

• Gustavo Cabrera, Paco Gelato, Miami Beach; Flavorfull Fusion

• Pierina Christoffel, Alma Mia, Doral; Samba

• Antonio Carroza, Latteria Italiana, Miami; Amarantine

• Denise Hotze, Paradise Beach Gelato, Miami; Eggnog

• David Lopez Frances, The Frances Gelato, Miami; Nocciola con Chocolate

• Miguel Lopez, Naranja Piña Gelato, Miami; Chocolate

• Natalie Yepes, Dolci Peccati, Miami; Sunset Sweet Corn

• Jesus de la Pena, Paradice Gelato, Miami; Roasted Pumpkin

• Brando Quilli, Vaniglia e Cioccolato, Pembroke Pines; Passione Scura