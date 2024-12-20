Gelato Festival World Masters, the main category tournament with partners Carpigiani and Sigep—Italian Exhibition Group, is searching for the  world’s best gelato. The fifth North American stop of 2024 was held at Baluna, a Carpigiani  distributor, in Miami Lakes on December 10, where 17 gelato chefs took part in the sweetest  competition of the year. 

The winning chefs and the best gelato artisans in Florida for 2024 are: 

First place 

Carlotta Orrico of Delicious in Weston with their Delizioso flavor 

Description: Lemon gelato with Grandma’s Cake and white chocolate 

Second place 

Brenno Floriano of San Lorenzo Gelato in Miami with their San Lorenzo flavor Description: Ricotta rosemary gelato infused with honey and pine nuts 

Third place 

Rafael Ramsa of Aubi & Ramsa in Miami with their Deconstructed ABC flavor Description: Amaretto, Irish cream and cognac gelato with amaretti cookies and cognac caramel  swirl

The gelato artisans selected will compete in the North American semifinals of the Gelato Festival  World Masters, scheduled for 2025. Flavor, structure, creativity, and presentation are the four  parameters used for the evaluation, which highlight the choice of ingredients, the craftsmanship in  elaborating the recipe, and the visual impact of the gelato. (See below for the full list of  participants).  

The jury was composed of:  

Graziano Sbroggio, Owner of Graspa Group 

Daniel Figueredo, Owner and Chef of Sanguich 

Matthieu Cartron, Owner and Chef of La Croquantine de Matthieu 

Samuel Gorenstein, Owner and Chef of Abbale 

The Gelato Festival debuted in Florence in 2010, inspired by the creation of the first gelato recipe  by the versatile architect Bernardo Buontalenti in 1559. Since then, the event has expanded its  borders, first to the rest of Italy, then to Europe and – starting in 2017 – the United States, with a  total of 80 Festivals held, before embracing the entire planet with the world championship of Gelato  Festival World Masters 2021, which concluded in December 2021 – with the victory of Adam  Fazekas from Budapest – and saw a record of 3,500 gelato artisans judged by international juries.  

GELATO FESTIVAL WORLD MASTERS  

Florida Challenge  

December 10, 2024 

Baluna 

LIST OF PARTICIPATING FLAVORS: 

Other Participants and their Flavors: 

Lucas Rodriguez, Narbona, Coconut Grove; The Narbona Special

Augustin Jimenez, Quore Gelato, Miami Beach; Cheesestacchio Yuzu Dream

Maria Victoria Ianni, Più Argentinian Ice Cream, Davie; Arroz con Leche

Daniela Lince, Ola Gelato, Hialeah Gardens; Uraba 

Eric Dorval, V Gelato & Café, Miami; Strawberry Shortcake 

Gustavo Cabrera, Paco Gelato, Miami Beach; Flavorfull Fusion

Pierina Christoffel, Alma Mia, Doral; Samba 

Antonio Carroza, Latteria Italiana, Miami; Amarantine 

Denise Hotze, Paradise Beach Gelato, Miami; Eggnog 

David Lopez Frances, The Frances Gelato, Miami; Nocciola con Chocolate

Miguel Lopez, Naranja Piña Gelato, Miami; Chocolate 

Natalie Yepes, Dolci Peccati, Miami; Sunset Sweet Corn 

Jesus de la Pena, Paradice Gelato, Miami; Roasted Pumpkin

Brando Quilli, Vaniglia e Cioccolato, Pembroke Pines; Passione Scura

