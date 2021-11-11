Genghis Grill Announces Franchise Expansion Strategy

Genghis Grill (Genghis), the nation’s leading build-your-own stir-fry concept with locations across the southern United States, has announced a franchise expansion strategy plan that will offer customization, freshness and fun in more communities across the nation.

Rallying fans around the tagline, “Every bowl has a story – what’s yours?” the Dallas-based Mongolian-style restaurant concept has built a dedicated following in every community it serves. Genghis fans have total control over their meal. Beginning their journey at the famous Fresh Market Bar, customers can choose from over 80 fresh ingredients and flavorful sauces. Then, the Genghis grill masters cook their creations to perfection on the iconic circular grill. At Genghis, each guest is a chef, building their own bowl exactly the way they want it.

“The pandemic proved what we already know – our incredible fans at Genghis are committed to the brand and crave the amount of customization, control and interaction we offer at our restaurants,” says Gregg Majewski, Chief Executive Officer of Genghis Grill. “But, now is the time to expand our reach and offer our ultimate, create your own bowls to even more communities across the country.”

Launched 23 years ago in Dallas, Texas, Genghis offers fans broad appeal and caters to various flavor preferences and lifestyles by offering keto, gluten-free, low-carb, vegan and vegetarian options. In 2018, Genghis put a focus on brand reimaging, heightened customer service, improved food quality and even more operational excellence as a way to continue to refine the customer experience. Today, the brand has over 50 locations open across the country, serving 3.2 million customers annually, of which 250,000 are Genghis Reward members.

Offering franchisees an additional revenue stream, Genghis also recently launched its shadow concept, Stir Fry Chef. Available exclusively through the brand’s third-party delivery partner, DoorDash, Stir Fry Chef offers fans complete stir fry meals utilizing existing ingredients from the Genghis kitchen.

Genghis Grill has identified key markets in its franchise expansion strategy across the South Atlantic, Midwest and Southwest as part of its development plan.

As it expands into new markets, Genghis is actively awarding locations to franchise partners who are looking to get in on the ground floor of a refreshed, reenergized concept. Ideal franchisees are sophisticated, well-capitalized operators who have multi-unit and development experience and the bandwidth to open at least three locations. Depending on geography, size of the store, configuration of the store and several other determining factors, the investment per store ranges from $346,600 to $973,500.